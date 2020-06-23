MP Board Results Date Out Now; Check Out Dates And More Details

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be announcing the results of the 10th standard exam result within the ongoing week. The examinations were conducted in the month of March, after which lakhs of students are awaiting the results. The Madhya Pradesh Board Controller Balwant Verma made a statement to the press that the assessment process has been completed and students will soon be able to hear how they have performed in one of the most important exams of the secondary education.

MP Board result

Balwant Verma also said that the students will be able to find out the results latest by this week or early next week. They will be required to keep the hall tickets handy to find out the results. According to the statements by the authorities, the pending exams, which were postponed due to the coronavirus situation and the nationwide lockdown will be conducted later. The results will exclude the subjects which were postponed. All the students who have appeared for the exams can log in to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The link for the same is mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

More about 10th class result & 12th class results

According to the MPBSE, over 11.5 lakh students have given the exams for the 10th standard level. Additionally, students of class 12th are also awaiting the results. Balwant Verma also added that the results of the 12th standard can also be expected soon as the assessment process is underway. The students can expect the results in the month of July.

At the moment, students will only receive an e-copy of the results. The hard-copy for the same will be provided once the coronavirus situation subsides and schools will re-open. Another report suggests that the MPBSE is finishing last moment re-evaluations and verifications related to the papers. Students can expect the results between June 22 to June 25.

Last year, the results of the 10th standard examinations were declared on May 15, 2019. The result declaration this year has been pushed by over a month due to the pandemic faced by the country. Students can log in online and find the results once the results are out.

Steps to check out MPBSE or MP Board result-

Log in to the website- mpbse.nic.in/mpresults.nic.in.

To find your result enter your examination roll number and all the details.

The details must be on the hall ticket of the candidate.

Click enter once you have filled in all details.

You will be re-directed to another page with your name and subject-wise mark segregation.

Download or print an e-copy of the result for future references.

