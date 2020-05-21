MPBSE 2020: Check The 12th Board Time Table And Other Details

Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th time table has been declared on its official website. Check the official announcement from this link - http://mpbse.nic.in/ The new dates for Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th exams have been declared from June 8 to June 16, 2020. MP Board Class 12th exams have a revised examination pattern and passing marks now. The board exam was postponed due to COVID-19, but now after four phases of lockdown, India is slowly getting used to the new normal and is slowly restarting life as before.

image courtesy: MPBSE official website

How to check MPBSE 12th board time table?

According to the 12th board time table, the exams will commence on June 9, 2020, and continue until June 15, 2020.

The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts i.e. morning shift which starts at 9 AM and the afternoon shift which starts at 2 PM.

Students are suggested to read all the important guidelines mentioned in the notification before appearing for exams.

The official MP 12th Exam Time Table 2020 can be accessed via this link - http://mpbse.nic.in/

Click on the Time table tab on the home page, it will bring you the screen below.

image courtesy: MPBSE official website

image courtesy: MPBSE official website

MPBSE time table for 12th board

For those who can't view the image properly, check out the table below for the morning shift.

June 9, 2020 - Higher Mathematics

June 10, 2020- Book Keeping and Accountancy

June 11, 2020 - Biology

June 12, 2020 - Business Economics

June 13, 2020 - Political Science

June 15, 2020 - Chemistry

For the evening shift-

June 9, 2020 - Geography

June 10, 2020- Crop Production and Horticulture / First Paper for Vocational Course

June 11, 2020 - Economics

June 12, 2020 - Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade, Poultry and Fisheries

June 13, 2020 - Anatomy, Physiology and Health, Still Life and Design, Second Paper for Vocational Course

June 15, 2020 - Science Elements, History of Indian Art, Third Paper for Vocational Course

MPBSE 2020 exams update and news

MPBSE PRO S K Chourasiya stated that the MP board will be ensuring all the necessary processes and precautions for the safety of students amidst COVID-19 outbreak.

The PRO also added that the Board has decided to hold the 12th board exam in two shifts to avoid overcrowding.

MP board has minimised the seating arrangement for students so that less number of students are seated in a single room.

Students are advised to follow social distancing norms and all the precautionary guidelines while giving the 12th board exams. They are also advised to wear masks while appearing for exams.

