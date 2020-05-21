MPBSE 2020: Check The 12th Board Time Table And Other Details

Quick links:
Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th time table has been declared on its official website. Check the official announcement from this link - http://mpbse.nic.in/ The new dates for Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th exams have been declared from June 8 to June 16, 2020. MP Board Class 12th exams have a revised examination pattern and passing marks now. The board exam was postponed due to COVID-19, but now after four phases of lockdown, India is slowly getting used to the new normal and is slowly restarting life as before.



For those who can't view the image properly, check out the table below for the morning shift.
June 9, 2020 - Higher Mathematics
June 10, 2020- Book Keeping and Accountancy
June 11, 2020 - Biology
June 12, 2020 - Business Economics
June 13, 2020 - Political Science
June 15, 2020 - Chemistry
For the evening shift-
June 9, 2020 - Geography
June 10, 2020- Crop Production and Horticulture / First Paper for Vocational Course
June 11, 2020 - Economics
June 12, 2020 - Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade, Poultry and Fisheries
June 13, 2020 - Anatomy, Physiology and Health, Still Life and Design, Second Paper for Vocational Course
June 15, 2020 - Science Elements, History of Indian Art, Third Paper for Vocational Course
