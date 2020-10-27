MP PAT 2020 Admit Card Released On Peb.mp.gov.in, Find Out How To Download It

Quick links:
The Professional Examination Board, Bhopal has finally released the MP PAT 2020 admit card. The admit card has been released for its Pre Agriculture Test (PAT) 2020 on its official website. All the candidates who have registered for the Pre-Agriculture Test can download their admit card online at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates must note that according to the board’s official website, they will be required original Photo-Id to enter in the respective examination centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if it has been verified by UIDAI. Read on to find out, “How to download the MP PAT 2020 Admit card?”
Read | NEET 2021 registrations for MDS courses starts from today, see how to apply here
Read | DMK protests against Governor for delaying nod to NEET quota
According to the board’s official website, the MP PAT Application process had started on June 15 and had continued till July 18. The MP PAT exam date 2020 is November 8 and 9. The exam will be in offline mode. Hence, candidates must make sure they are wearing a mask and maintaining all social distancing guidelines while they are at the exam centre. The date of the release of MP PAT 2020 answer key is not notified yet.
Read | Tamil Nadu Guv seeks 3-4 weeks to decide on quota for Govt school students clearing NEET
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), commonly known as MP Vyapam, is an autonomous body of State Government of Madhya Pradesh. The board conducts the MP PAT exam and many other exams. It is one of the largest entrance, selection, and recruitment exam conducting body in India. It conducts over 30 exams in a year. A report on its official website states that on an average, about 20 lakh candidates sit for the exams conducted by MP Vyapam every year.
Read | NEET, JEE exams next year should be based on reduced syllabus: Sisodia to Centre