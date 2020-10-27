MP PAT 2020 Admit Card Released On Peb.mp.gov.in, Find Out How To Download It

The Professional Examination Board, Bhopal has finally released the MP PAT 2020 admit card. The admit card has been released for its Pre Agriculture Test (PAT) 2020 on its official website. All the candidates who have registered for the Pre-Agriculture Test can download their admit card online at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates must note that according to the board’s official website, they will be required original Photo-Id to enter in the respective examination centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if it has been verified by UIDAI. Read on to find out, “How to download the MP PAT 2020 Admit card?”

MP PAT Admit Card download

How to download the MP PAT 2020 Admit card?

Candidate must visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in

On the website’s home page, candidates will find the activated link that reads, “Test Admit card- Pre_Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2020.” This will be appearing under the Latest Updates section

Once the candidate clicks on this link a new page will appear on the display screen

The candidate will be required to key in their credentials and login

Once the candidate clicks on submit, the MP PAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

The candidate can now download the PAT admit card 2020

It is advisable to take its print out for future use.

When is the MP PAT exam date 2020?

According to the board’s official website, the MP PAT Application process had started on June 15 and had continued till July 18. The MP PAT exam date 2020 is November 8 and 9. The exam will be in offline mode. Hence, candidates must make sure they are wearing a mask and maintaining all social distancing guidelines while they are at the exam centre. The date of the release of MP PAT 2020 answer key is not notified yet.

About MP Vyapam

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), commonly known as MP Vyapam, is an autonomous body of State Government of Madhya Pradesh. The board conducts the MP PAT exam and many other exams. It is one of the largest entrance, selection, and recruitment exam conducting body in India. It conducts over 30 exams in a year. A report on its official website states that on an average, about 20 lakh candidates sit for the exams conducted by MP Vyapam every year.

Image source: Shutterstock