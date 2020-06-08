MSBTE Training For Fourth Semesters To Follow Online Mode And More Details

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education revealed a new notification regarding the industrial training schedule and assessments details on the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The notification was released recently for the summer industrial training that involved travelling and also contacts with other people. The MSBTE and the state authorities have released new guidelines for students to finish their industrial training from home as per the University Grants Commission.

The recent notification by Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education or MSBTE released the guidelines for students left with their March 2020 training. It mentioned that the industrial training will take place with the help of online, engaging ongoing projects, clubbing of assignments with reducing the duration. The notification urged all the affiliated students and institutions to follow the necessary social distancing norms during the pandemic.

The fourth semester of the MSBTE training is remaining, which normally goes on for about six weeks for the diploma in Engineering courses. The students will follow option one, option two or option three to complete the certification and hour requirements. One out of the following three options is mandatory as per the notification by MSBTE:

Option 1 for MSBTE training

The student shall virtually/ remotely study the profile of a reputed Industrial establishment related to his/her diploma programme and prepare a detailed report highlighting the Vision and Mission, Quality policy of the industry. The report shall also be inclusive of technical details and milestone achievements of at least one marquee project executed by the industry. The student shall virtually/remotely study any one programme specific industrial process through videos available on various educational websites, YouTube, Other learning platforms etc. Mentor for the industrial training shall guide students in their virtual/remote learning quest. The mentor shall also develop assignments to monitor the progress of the student through virtual/remote study and may arrange at least one expert talk / online lecture on the area chosen by the student. The mentor may use online learning platforms such as Google classroom / MOODLE etc. for posting study material and assignments. The quantum of work should reflect an effort of 4-weeks duration.

Option 2 for MSBTE training

Students may take up any online course/s from any of the recognized online platforms like NPTEL/ Work from home options of INTERNSHALA/ SWAYAM or any AICTE recommended E-Learning platforms on topics related to their program under the guidance and suggestion from their respective Mentors for a minimum 4-week duration.

Option for MSBTE training

Students may also take up Work from Home Online Industrial Training and assignment offered by renowned industries such as (Tata, L&T, Siemens, Mahindra and Mahindra, Godrej etc.) and delivers the requisite outcome online, under the guidance and suggestion from their respective Mentors. The quantum of work should reflect an effort of 4-week duration.

The above studying procedure will be followed by mentors and end-week reports and updates are compulsory. The Industrial Training through any of the suggested three options shall preferably be completed by 31st July 2020 or within two months on resuming the academic activities of AY 2020-21. The assessment of industrial training to be done in two parts

75-marks internal progressive assessment (PA) to be given by the mentor as per the progress made by the student during industrial training.

75-marks for the final presentation / Viva voice/ Report (ESA) is to be allocated post completion of Industrial Training by the Mentor and Head of Department.

