Colleges To Offer 'exam-from-home' Powered By AI? Details About AI Proctor Inside

The COVID-19 pandemic has held the world in its clasp and has changed the way people work. In these tough times, Indians set an excellent example in front of the world as numerous companies adopted ‘work from home’ very quickly. However, the pandemic has left students and educational institutions in havoc as their schedules, exams, and new sessions all fell out of place. While many educational institutions resorted to online classes, postponement of exams, and promotions with grace marks, there have been debates of whether colleges can offer AI-powered ‘exam from home’. Read on to know about the AI proctoring that is a burning topic these days.

What is AI proctoring?

An AI-assisted proctor is a software that is powered by AI which will monitor a candidate. The AI will calculate a change in voice, judge body postures and expressions of the candidate. Depending on the sophistication of the software, it may ask for a 360-degree view of the room.

The newly developed software has the ability to freeze the candidate’s computer or phone screen preventing them from opening a new tab. The AI can detect if a candidate is indulging in any malpractice like reading from a book or online and will send a message to authorities. The AI will judge this based on the eye movement, body gestures etc.

How will AI proctor help in conducting exams?

Take-home exams is a practice that is followed in many countries abroad, and amidst the pandemic, India too is considering the option. Online exams are conducted digitally on devices like computers, phones, laptops. A link is provided and the candidate has to answer questions in the speculated time. While many colleges and government services exams are conducted online, there is always human involvement who ensures there is no cheating among candidates. A few institutes conduct online exams where the candidate is monitored on the web camera. AI proctoring can ensure that people giving online tests aren't cheating.

While there is an ongoing debate about the use of AI proctor, there are the reasons why it is unpopular in India. Several software developers revealed in an interview with The Indian Express why numerous colleges and universities haven’t adopted this method. It was reported that many college authorities feel that not all students have the privilege of having a room to themselves for 2-3 hours. Moreover, there are many colleges who refused to adapt to AI proctor citing that students and authorities both do not have proper infrastructure, internet connection etc.

It has also been reported that many authorities feel that AI-proctor is suitable only for conducting MCQ type papers. This is a myth as told by Sidharth Gupta, CEO of Mercer Mettl (an online talent assessment firm) to The Indian Express. He revealed that there can be hundreds of formats in which exams can be conducted with the help of AI.

