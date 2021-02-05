MTS Postman Answer Key 2021 Released; Check Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra Postal Circle has released the MTS postman answer key 2021. All the candidates who have appeared for the MHPOST Recruitment Examination 2021 can not visit the official MHPost website dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org. Read on to know more about the MTS answer key.

How to download the MTS Postman answer key 2021?

Visit the website, dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org

You will find an activated link that reads MTS answer key 2021 on the homepage.

The link will redirect you to a login page.

Key in your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, exam name, shifts, captcha and click on submit.

Download and take a print of the answer key

In case candidates have any doubts in the answer key they can raise it with the link given on the official website.

The Maharashtra Postal Circle conducted exam for Multi Tasking Staff Posts between January 5 and January 15, 2021. The postman and mail guard recruitment exams were held between January 15 to 29. The MH Postal circle has updated answer keys of the above-mentioned exams as well. Candidates have the window between February 4 to 7 to raise queries about the answer key.

More about MTS Exam

The Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff, abbreviated as SSC MTS is a national level public examination. Similar examinations are conducted at the state level as well, for example by Maharashtra Postal service. They are meant to facilitate the recruitment of candidates for various non-technical posts. The nature of the job is multitasking and challenging. MTS exam is an online recruitment exam and all the posts are available at the central government official websites and all of its departments across the country. Information about MTS exam is available on state govt websites as well. The exam is conducted once a year and has two papers namely paper-1 and paper-2. Paper-1 is an online (computer-based) examination of duration 90 minutes. Paper-2 is an offline (pen and paper) examination of duration 30 minutes. Learn about the job as per MTS official website.

Nature of the job after MTS 2021 exam

General cleanliness and upkeep of the Section/Unit

Delivering files and papers within the building.

Physical maintenance of records/files of the Section.

Photocopying, sending/collecting of fax, etc.

Other non-clerical work in the Section/Unit.

Assisting in routine office work like the diary, dispatch, etc.

Assisting with the computer and maintenance

Cleaning of rooms and dusting of furniture etc.

Delivering of Dak/parcels/couriers (outside the building).

Watch and ward duties.

Opening and closing of rooms/doors/gates.

Cleaning of the building, fixtures, and other maintenance work

Work-related to the candidate's qualifications, if it exists.

Driving vehicles, if in possession of a valid driving license.

maintenance of lawns, parks, potted plants, etc.

Any other work assigned by the superior authority.

