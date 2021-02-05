MTS Postman Answer Key 2021 Released; Check Direct Link Here

Quick links:
The Maharashtra Postal Circle has released the MTS postman answer key 2021. All the candidates who have appeared for the MHPOST Recruitment Examination 2021 can not visit the official MHPost website dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org. Read on to know more about the MTS answer key.
Read | WBJEE 2021 to be held on July 11, check eligibility and exam pattern here
The Maharashtra Postal Circle conducted exam for Multi Tasking Staff Posts between January 5 and January 15, 2021. The postman and mail guard recruitment exams were held between January 15 to 29. The MH Postal circle has updated answer keys of the above-mentioned exams as well. Candidates have the window between February 4 to 7 to raise queries about the answer key.
Read | RRB NTPC Phase 4 exam date and city intimation link to be activated today, check details
The Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff, abbreviated as SSC MTS is a national level public examination. Similar examinations are conducted at the state level as well, for example by Maharashtra Postal service. They are meant to facilitate the recruitment of candidates for various non-technical posts. The nature of the job is multitasking and challenging. MTS exam is an online recruitment exam and all the posts are available at the central government official websites and all of its departments across the country. Information about MTS exam is available on state govt websites as well. The exam is conducted once a year and has two papers namely paper-1 and paper-2. Paper-1 is an online (computer-based) examination of duration 90 minutes. Paper-2 is an offline (pen and paper) examination of duration 30 minutes. Learn about the job as per MTS official website.
Read | CBSE Board Exam for Class 12 clashes with JEE Main exams, find out the dates here
Read | WBJEE 2021 to be held on July 11, check eligibility and exam pattern here