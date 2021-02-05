WBJEE 2021 To Be Held On July 11, Check Eligibility And Exam Pattern Here

WBJEE 2021 will be held on July 11th, West Bengal Joint- Entrance Examination Board has announced. A statement regarding this is flashing on the homepage of WBJEEB- wbjeeb.nic.in. However, the date is tentative. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates. Currently, the WBJEE 2021 information bulletin has not been released. It is expected to be released soon.

Once the WBJEE 2021 information bulletin is released, candidates will be able to apply for the entrance exam online. The important dates for registration will be mentioned in the notification. Candidates who wish to appear for WBJEE 2021 and are preparing for the exam can check the exam pattern and eligibility criteria here.

WBJEE 2021 Exam Pattern:

WBJEE is an offline and OMR-based examination. Candidates will have to appear for two papers. Paper -1: Mathematics; Paper- Physics, and Chemistry combined. Candidates appearing in both, Paper 1 and 2 and who are awarded General Merit Rank (GMR) will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/Architecture/ Pharmacy courses in all institutes. Candidates appearing in paper 2 only and who are awarded Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy courses, except in Jadavpur University. There will be 75 multiple choice questions of Mathematics, 40 of Physics, and 40 of Chemistry. Total marks for Mathematics questions will be 100 and 50 each for Physics and Chemistry.

Also Read| CBSE Board Exam For Class 12 Clashes With JEE Main Exams, Find Out The Dates Here

Also Read| NCHM-JEE 2021 application form and notification released, exam on June 12

WBJEE 2021 Eligibility:

The lower age limit is 17 years. There is no upper age limit for WBJEE. However, for admission to Marine Engineering course, the upper age limit is 25 years.



For admission to engineering courses, candidates must have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th with physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. They should also have obtained at least 45% marks (40% for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. They must have passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30% marks.

For admission to pharmacy courses, candidates must have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. 45% marks should be obtained in the three subjects. Candidates must also pass the English paper with a minimum of 30% marks.



Also Read| IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today At afcat.cdac.in; Check Full Details Here

Also Read| IBPS SO Mains Result 2020 Declared At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard