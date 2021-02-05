CBSE Board Exam For Class 12 Clashes With JEE Main Exams, Find Out The Dates Here

In an unexpected turn of events, CBSE Board Class 12th exam 2021 for Bio-Math combination has been scheduled on around the time of JEE Main 2021 Exam. Candidates have grown increasingly worried as their class 12 exam and the JEE Main schedules are clashing. Thousands to Lakhs of candidates have been preparing for the JEE exam for 2021. As the schedules of the two have clashed many candidates will face difficulty in preparing for both those exams. Find out more about the CBSE Board and JEE Main clash.

When is the CBSE Board Exam and JEE Main exam?

The JEE Main 2021 Exam scheduled in May. As per the CBSE Date Sheet 2021, uploaded on its website, the biology exam of the class 12th students will be held on 24th May while the JEE Main Exam 2021 is scheduled from 24th May to 28th May 2021. CBSE has revealed on its website that around 5 lakh students are expected to appear in the JEE Main 2021 Exam and a good number of CBSE Board class 12th appearing students are in it.

A report in Jagran Josh reveals that as soon as the clashing dates for CBSE Exam Date 2021 and JEE main exam date 2021 was released many class 12 students and teachers put forth their request. They requested the NTA (National Testing Agency) to reschedule the JEE Main Exam 2021 date sheet so that CBSE Board 12th Class students could appear in the biology exam and the JEE Main Exam together. Here's what the NTA decided.

What is the NTA?

The NTA is conducting JEE (Main) from February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28. Engineering Admissions are based on the Class 12th board exam marks, and Biology-Math group students are under huge stress if that NTA does not change the JEE Main Exam 2021 date sheet. In that case, the students will have no choice but to focus on their CBSE Board Exam and appear in the Biology paper.

Will the NTA change the exam dates?

It is important to note that the NTA has revealed on its official website, that CBSE Board class 12th students having exam on 24th May will not be given slots on that day. They have said that the roll number of class 12th CBSE Board Exam 2021 will be collected from the CBSE by the month of May. Biology students will be given exam sessions other than May 24.