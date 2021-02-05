RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam Date And City Intimation Link To Be Activated Today, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will activate the link to view exam city and date of RRB NTPC phase- 4 examinations today, February 5. The link will be activated at 5 pm on Friday. RRB NTPC CBT-1 will begin from February 15 and conclude on March 3, 2021. Around 15 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the phase-4 examination.

The exam date and city intimation link will be activated on the official websites of RRB regions. Candidates will have to visit the RRB website of the region he/she has applied for. RRB will also release the traveling pass/authority for SC and ST category candidates.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date

Visit the official website of RRB regions

Click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates

Go to the 'Notices' section

Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link'

Key in your login credentials

The exam centre city and date will be displayed on the screen

Also Read| RRB NTPC 4th Phase Exam Begins From February 15, Check Notification And Full Details Here

Also Read| RRB NTPC EXAM 2020: Normalisation Formula Revised For RRB NTPC Exam

RRB NTPC Admit Card

RRB has released the official notification for the NTPC CBT-1 phase 4 examination. According to the official notification, the candidates will be able to download their RRB NTPC admit card or e-call letters four days prior to the exam date. Necessary information regarding the exam will also be sent on the registered mobile number and email ID of candidates.

RRB NTPC Recruitment Details:

Railway Recruitment Board had released the recruitment notification for CEN 01/2019 in the year 2019. Around 1.26 crore applicants have applied for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. There are a total of 35, 208 vacancies. RRB is conducting the exams in various phases. Till now, three phases of the RRB NTPC exam have been conducted since December 28.

Around 23 lakh candidates appeared in the first phase. In the second and third phases of the exam, 27 lakh and 28 lakh candidates were scheduled, respectively. Around 15 lakh candidates have been scheduled to appear in the fourth phase of the exam. The RRB NTPC phase-wise exams will continue till the end of March to schedule the remaining candidates.

Also Read| UPSC IFS Mains 2020 Admit Card Released At Upsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

Also Read| IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today At afcat.cdac.in; Check Full Details Here