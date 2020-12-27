Mumbai: Compulsory Quarantine For 14 Days For Passengers From UK, Middle-East, Europe & SA

Amid the scare of a new variant of Coronavirus strain reaching India, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Sunday revised the institutionalised quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from UK, Europe, Middle East, and South Africa at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Issuing a notice, the MCGM announced that travellers from the aforementioned countries would be kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days. RT-PCR tests for the individuals would be conducted only on the 7th day from their day or arrival at the passenger's cost. If the report is found negative, the passenger would be allowed to be discharged with a home quarantine stamp and an undertaking to remain under home isolation for the next seven days. If found positive, the passenger would be moved to a COVID-19 Hospital.

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai revises quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from UK/Europe/Middle East/South Africa;Tests to be conducted on day 7 of arrival,if found negative passenger to be discharged from institutional quarantine&undergo 7-day home quarantine pic.twitter.com/sq4geGydmI — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

970 passengers quarantined in Mumbai

A new variant of Coronavirus that led to millions entering a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown in the UK has caused a global scare. Over 30 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and India have banned flights from the UK after the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control".

While several passengers who have arrived from the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, it is not yet confirmed if the new variant of the Coronavirus was found in the travellers. In Maharashtra, two persons from Aurangabad have been tested positive upon their arrival from the UK. As many as 970 passengers who landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and Middle-East have been quarantined.

Seeing its lowest Coronavirus case tally this week, Mumbai on Saturday, reported 536 new cases and 12 new deaths. The city also reported 463 new recoveries talking the cured tally at 2,70,135. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,90,336 with 11,056 fatalities.

(With Agency Inputs)