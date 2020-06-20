Mumbai University Curriculum Might Change To 25% Online Classes, Webinars

Mumbai is the worst-hit city in the country amid the coronavirus crisis. The city has over 64,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 28,000 active cases. The situation has disrupted the academic calendar of schools and colleges. There is uncertainty over the upcoming academic year, the syllabus and conducting of classes. With the flattening of the curve of the COVID-19 cases seeming distant, Mumbai University is thinking about newer and better ways to conduct the classes of the upcoming academic year. Read on more about Mumbai University’s latest updates.

Part of Mumbai University syllabus might move online

After the pandemic situation subsides, Mumbai University might plan to move 25% of its courses online. The university will follow strict social distancing norms for the rest of the classes. Mumbai University will resort to the online and virtual mode of teaching if required. All the syllabus and curriculum details for students attending classes will be available on the official website of the University.

The discussions for conducting classes and future completion of the syllabus was held by the advisory committee, headed by industrialist Ratan Tata. The meeting also saw the attendance of scientist Anil Kakodkar, vice-chancellor of the university, Suhas Pednekar, businessman Lalit Kanodia and chief secretary of the MU, Sujata Saunik as well. The committee discussed the teaching procedure in brief as per reports.

Mumbai University students to attend classes in two batches

Mumbai University might schedule classes in two batches as per the meeting held by the advisory committee. Students will have to follow strict guidelines of social distancing and sanitization during each batch. The committee urged the university to take help from retired professionals and university alumni to create more value-added seminars. These seminars can be conducted online as per the university.

In other updates, the Maharashtra state authorities have urged all the universities in the state to cancel the exams. The uncertainty over the conducting of exams continue. Several students took to Twitter and other social media platforms to raise concern over the situation. The state education minister Uday Samant also revealed in a meeting that pending decisions on the university ATKT and backlog exams will be taken soon.

