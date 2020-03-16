SSC CHSL Exam 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Here Is All You Need To Know

Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the SSC CHSL 2019 for 2019 Paper-I will start from March 17, 2020. The commission has neither postponed nor cancelled the examination in spite of the outbreak of Coronavirus. The examination will be conducted at various examination centres across the country from March 17 to March 28, 2020. Over 25 - 30 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the SSC Combined High Secondary Level exam in the year 2019.

The exam drive filled up Group C and Group D posts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. This year about 4893 vacancies for the post of LDC as well as Postal Assistance and DEO will be filled up. The SSC CHSL Tier I is a computer-based board examination and the Tier II exam includes subjects like the English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. The duration of the examination is 60 minutes and the questions will be objective type. There will also be negative marking for 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

However, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, these are the precautionary steps taken by the Staff Selection Commission

No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates will be conducted. However, thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets.

Candidates will be allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination.

Candidates will be allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see-through).

Candidates will be allowed to bring their own ball pens (having transparent outer cover). Any other type of pen, which is translucent, will not be allowed.

The Commission has also issued necessary instructions to its Service Provider for cleaning/ sanitizing frequently used objects such as mouse/ keyboards/ tables/ door handles, etc. before the start of each shift of examination in the larger interest of the candidates.

