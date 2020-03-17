Coronavirus Pandemic: Australian Cricketers Joining IPL 2020 And The Hundred In Doubt

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, majority of the sports leagues around the world have been suspended. Even cricket-playing nations have called back their players from various tours and suspended all local and domestic matches. Recently, the Australia vs New Zealand ODI series was called off for precautionary reasons and now it looks like Australian cricketers could be forced to give up their Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and The Hundred contracts in response to coronavirus restrictions across the world.

IPL 2020: Australian players could miss the event due to Coronavirus pandemic

According to latest media reports, Australian players could be blocked by Cricket Australia from competing in the IPL 2020. This comes after Cricket Australia on Tuesday morning confirmed that the 2019-20 Sheffield Shield final has been scrapped and New South Wales were declared champions. Cricket Australia is reviewing whether it should permit Aussie players to participate in the IPL or The Hundred series in the UK following the Coronavirus pandemic issue.

According to the reports, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts on Tuesday has said that after consulting with Cricket Australia, players will have a choice to honour their contract with IPL franchises. The IPL has already been delayed from March 29 to April 15 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Australian players who could miss The Hundred

If The Hundred tournament goes through as per its original schedule, the participation of Australian cricketers in the tournament will be in question. During The Hundred draft pick, the Australian players who were selected for the tournament were Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc who are due to represent Welsh Fire, Glenn Maxwell has been picked up by London Spirit, David Warner was selected by Southern Brave. Northern Superchargers picked Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa was picked by Birmingham Phoenix, while Nathan Coulter-Nile (Trent Rockets), D'Arcy Short (Trent Rockets) and Chris Lynn (Northern Superchargers) were the other players to have been picked up

IPL 2020: Players and their contracts

Australian cricketers could end up giving their IPL 2020 contracts if they are stopped from taking part in the competition. Big names like Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell will not travel to India in such circumstances. Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the IPL 2020 auction after being brought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹15.50 crore. Glenn Maxwell was picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2020 auction.

NSW crowned Sheffield Shield champions after cancellation

JUST IN: NSW have been crowned #SheffieldShield champions with the remainder of the season cancelled.



DETAILS: https://t.co/GFH4OSaz5y pic.twitter.com/BxlEaS7UdT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 17, 2020



The 2020 Sheffield Shield Final has officially been abandoned and New Sout Wales (NSW) was controversially declared champions. The announcement regarding the same was on Tuesday. The final has been abandoned as part of the Coronavirus pandemic.