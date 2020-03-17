Paparazzi On His Trail, Arjun Kapoor Advises Social Distancing; Issues Coronavirus Message

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews, and shooting schedules. Celebs have been sharing posts on their respective social media handles to spread awareness among their fans. On Monday, Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor was papped in the city outside a clinic. The star was moving fast towards his car and paps were busy clicking his photos.

READ: Arjun Kapoor Puts Up A Note In Support Of Neha Dhupia, Says She Deserves Benefit Of Doubt

In the video, is seen telling the paparazzi to go back home and take rest. He says, ‘Ghar Jao, Aaram Karo.’ The actor had opted for a casual look and sported an olive green t-shirt with black tracks. Soon after the incident, Kapoor took to Instagram and in a long note requested all media personnel to be 'sensible & sensitive'. "Short term distance is better for the long term proximity that everyone enjoys. Stay healthy and stay at home", he wrote.

READ: Arjun Kapoor Snapped With Rakul Preet Singh As They Shoot For Their Next Film

Arjun Kapoor's request

READ: Arjun Kapoor's Best Scenes From 'Gunday' That You Must Check Out; See Here

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film, Panipat. Although the film did averagely at the Box Office, Kapoor gained wide appreciation for his versatility in the historical drama.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 125, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Meanwhile, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi, with a third being confirmed on Tuesday in Mumbai.

READ: Arjun Kapoor Flaunts His 'same-same' Smile On Social Media

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.