Mumbai University Exam News, Updates, And Other Details

The coronavirus pandemic might have brought life to a standstill, but Mumbai University is still keeping its students updated through its circulars and announcements. Even though the universities are shut down, some of the latest developments through circulars made it clear how the universities will function amid the coronavirus scare. Mumbai University is also reportedly following some of the guidelines laid out by University Grants Commission. Read on to know about the latest Mumbai University exams, admissions, and other updates as shared by Mumbai University’s official website.

Also Read | Mumbai University News: Has An 'exam Cancelled' Notice Been Issued?

University yet to reveal the exam dates

After the announcements that the final year or outgoing students will be appearing for exams, the dates of the same are yet to be announced. Reports suggest that final year students will be sitting for their exam. However, students expressed disagreement over the same. Students are taking to Twitter and other social media accounts to express the discontent over the announcements made.

Also Read | Mumbai University Exam News Latest Updates; Check Full Details

Mumbai University online workshops and more

Mumbai University authorities are conducting some additional workshops for the students affiliated with the university. The registration for which has to be done through the link in the notification. The notification reads, “The University of Mumbai in proud collaboration with the AICTE (Western Region) is organizing an online workshop on "Universal Human Values in Education" during May 13 to 17, 2020 for the colleges/institutions offering technical education."

Another online course that has been undertaken by the Department of Information Technology and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Arts, Science & Commerce, in association University Department of Information Technology (UDIT), University of Mumbai. The notice reads that the involved departments have organised “One-week Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Current Trends and Future Technologies in Computing” for faculties and researchers as part of its Skill Development Program initiative. While it gives you the opportunity to explore niche areas of computing and communication, it also provides you with a platform to update yourself with cutting edge technologies, products, trends, and equips you for research possibilities.”

Also Read | Mumbai University Exam 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Know The Latest Updates

Marking scheme for non-final year students of Mumbai University

According to a notification revealing marking schemes for Mumbai University exams for first and second-year students, the format laid by the University Grants Commission will be followed. It suggests that students will be marked on a 50-50 scheme. The first 50% for the average performance will be calculated with the previous years' marks and in the first-year students' case, the previous semester will be considered. The latter 50% will be a calculation fo the internal assessments of the ongoing semester.

Also Read | Mumbai Sees 875 New Cases As Tally Soars To 13564; BMC Aims For '20 Days' As Doubling Rate