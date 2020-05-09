Mumbai University News: Has An 'exam Cancelled' Notice Been Issued?

Quick links:
Mumbai University's examination status has evidently been under turmoil due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, it was believed that examinations of all semesters will be cancelled and students will be promoted to the next year based on their merit, including final semester students who were expected to receive a degree without appearing for an examination. But now the DGPIR Maharashtra recently held a webinar where it was revealed that Mumbai University exams will only be conducted for the last semester.
The ongoing confusion surrounding the Mumbai University examinations have now been put to rest by DGPIR Maharashtra. It is announced that Mumbai University will only take examinations of the last semester of every course. Though the timetables of these examinations haven't been revealed yet, they are expected to go live on the Mumbai University website in the next two days. The Mumbai University exams of the final semester will commence from July 1, 2020, and are expected to go on till July 30, 2020. Whereas the next academic year has been scheduled to start from September 2020. Check out the official notice below -
