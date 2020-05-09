Mumbai University News: Has An 'exam Cancelled' Notice Been Issued?

Mumbai University's examination status has evidently been under turmoil due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, it was believed that examinations of all semesters will be cancelled and students will be promoted to the next year based on their merit, including final semester students who were expected to receive a degree without appearing for an examination. But now the DGPIR Maharashtra recently held a webinar where it was revealed that Mumbai University exams will only be conducted for the last semester.

Also read: Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Assures University Students Over Method Of Evaluation, More

Mumbai University news

The ongoing confusion surrounding the Mumbai University examinations have now been put to rest by DGPIR Maharashtra. It is announced that Mumbai University will only take examinations of the last semester of every course. Though the timetables of these examinations haven't been revealed yet, they are expected to go live on the Mumbai University website in the next two days. The Mumbai University exams of the final semester will commence from July 1, 2020, and are expected to go on till July 30, 2020. Whereas the next academic year has been scheduled to start from September 2020. Check out the official notice below -

Also read: Delhi University exams updates, news and other details to know

Also read: Maharashtra govt: Final year university exams in July; all other students to be promoted

Image courtesy - Minister of Higher ad Technical Education of Maharashtra Twitter

Also read: Hyderabad University entrance exam, application form, and admission details

Autonomous universities will also have to conduct examinations in the same format as directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Students with a four-year course will have to appear for the eighth-semester examination only

Students with a five-year course will have to appear for the 10th-semester examination only.

Only final year students of the course whose examinations are conducted annually will be examined.

There will be only the fourth-semester examination of the two-year course.

As Gondwana University is in the green zone, it has given permission to final year students to take exams there.

Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts come under Mumbai University. Considering the geographical situation there, the university will conduct the examination according to its independent schedule.

SNDT University's college examinations in the state will be held as per this schedule in other states.

The concerned university will take the final decision regarding the summer vacation considering all the students, professors, teaching staff.

To start the new academic year from September 1, 2020, the results of all the examinations will be posted until August 15, 2020.

Diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate final year practical examinations will not be taken in the college, the marks will be taken by taking the journal or online oral submitted by the students.

Also read: Allahabad University news: Entrance exam, admission form and result details