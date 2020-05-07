Mumbai University Exam News Latest Updates; Check Full Details

Students who have to appear for university exams, degree and college and higher education examinations in July need to be prepared. According to reports, their exams might be fast-tracked. The teachers of the University of Mumbai (MU) informed that exams might conduct in a shorter period and lack holidays between two papers.

Mumbai University News

Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that the pending university semester and intermediate exams would be conducted between July 1 till August and all the results will be declared by August 14, 2020, as per reports. Additionally, Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra said that the Mumbai University exams will take place in July and they aim to begin the new academic year from September 1, 2020, for the new batch. Therefore, the Mumbai University exams process might accelerate as all universities and colleges will target on clearing the backlog.

Mumbai University exams

In a meeting held on Tuesday, Uday Samant also declared that the final time-table for the Mumbai University exams will be declared in the next two days. According to a report, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for enrolling in technical, medical, and dental programmes take place between July 20, 2020, to July 30, 2020. In a video conference with the VC of state universities and education officers, Uday Samant assured that there will be no academic loss to a single student. He revealed that they have set up committees to discuss and prepare the final schedule of pending Mumbai University exams. Mumbai University latest updates about final exam dates will be declared after discussion with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Mumbai University latest updates

Pending Mumbai University exams will be conducted from July 1, as per University Grants Commission guidelines. According to a report, an education minister of MU shared a Mumbai University news by telling that they are trying to follow the academic schedule as per UGC guidelines. Mumbai University exams will take place in July, results will come out in August and the new academic year will commence in September.

Also read: Is IGNOU June Exam Postponed? Know More About New Exam Date

Also read: Mumbai University Exam 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Know The Latest Updates

Mumbai University admission

Competitive exams including JEE and NEET for admissions to engineering, MBBS and BDS courses will take place in July, as per reports. In a video conference with students, the minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that JEE-Main exam will take place on July 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23. The NEET exam will conduct on July 26, 2020, while the dates for JEE advance are yet to be announced.

Interacting with students from across India #EducationMinisterGoesLive https://t.co/nMNqRz0per — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 5, 2020

Also read: UPSC 2020 Latest Update: Are UPSC Prelims Postponed? Know Details

Also read: MSBTE Time Table: MSBTE Summer 2020 Exam Date, Time Table And Other Updates