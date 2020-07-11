Mumbai University Row: UGC Insists On Exams But MU Stands Firm On Its Cancellation Call

Mumbai along with the rest of India is grappling with the coronavirus situation. The pandemic situation has delayed all academic calendars in the country including Mumbai University examinations. The university had earlier cancelled all non-terminal year examinations. However, the final year students’ examinations were under uncertainties.

With over 90,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 23,000 active cases in Mumbai alone, the Mumbai University authorities are looking at alternatives for the working year. From organising webinars, workshops to the possibility of pushing the next academic semester online, MU is finding ways to start the next academic calendar.

Recently the State proposed the cancellation of the final year students as well. However, this was opposed by the governor of Maharashtra. The decision is still hanging on a loose thread and students continue to wonder if the final year exams will be held. Read on to know what the latest Mumbai University exam news looks like-

Also Read | Mumbai University Updates On Exams And Webinar Details; Know Here

Mumbai University examination row continues

Mumbai University has signed a letter along with other varsities from across the country writing to the UGC for cancellation of exams. The University Grants Commission had moved the conducting of examinations from July to September. It had urged the varsities to conduct a combination of online and offline tests for the final year students. In the letter along with the health risk, several adversities of the virus were mentioned, it is a high risk for any student with pre-existing health conditions.

Furthermore, online infrastructure is unavailable to many in the country. The UGC had revealed a unique open book examination pattern, however, the letter mentions that OBE plays with the fundamentals of examinations. The UGC is yet to respond to all the letters that were written to them, a formal statement is yet to be made.

Also Read | Mumbai University Updates: Exam Details, Final Decision On ATKT, And More

The state education minister of Maharashtra stands firm on the decision of not conducting exams in the state. The state is looking at passing 3.9 lakh students which reportedly includes the backlog students. Mumbai University is also one of the varsity which is looking at giving a final statement to the students.

Also Read | Mumbai University Curriculum Might Change To 25% Online Classes, Webinars

The conducting of exams are facing heavy flak and several petitions have been signed

Let us show our strength in numbers!



HRD Minister : Cancel Final Year Exams - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/lBYZ4Y3lGp via @ChangeOrg_India — Varun Sardesai (@SardesaiVarun) July 7, 2020

Also Read | Mumbai University News: Student Union Approaches Bombay HC For Clarity On Final Year Exams