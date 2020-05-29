Mumbai University Conducts First Viva, Students Urged To Study And More Latest Updates

Maharasthra has almost sixty thousand coronavirus positive cases with over thirty-five thousand cases in Mumbai alone. The coronavirus curve does not seem to flatten which has only caused extensions of lockdowns, temporary shut down of non-essential activities which includes the education system as well. However, Mumbai University is managing the academics remotely with online classes, lectures, webinars and more. Mumbai University has been trying to map out a schedule for exams in the city which has been pushed for over two months now. Earlier, authorities from Mumbai University had revealed that the exams will be held for final year students. Read on to know the status of exams now, other news and updates for students and parents.

Also Read | Mumbai University Latest Updates And Announcements For Students Under Affiliated Colleges

Mumbai University completed a viva

Mumbai University has been able to finish viva for one student of engineering completely online. Rupali Patil is the student of Rajiv Gandhi Institue of Technology. She defended her thesis for in front of a panel of examiners form IIT Bombay as Jondhale College of engineering. The viva was scheduled on May 27, 2020. The examiners threw over 12-15 questions at Rupali, who revealed in an interview with a news publication. She added that there were no troubles faced by her online. However, she was fascinated that she received her doctorate after her online viva which was held within the lockdown. As per the latest announcements made by the vice-chancellor, Mumbai University will adhere to the detailed description given by the University Grants Commission to hold online viva for the students in their terminal years. It revealed that viva for more students will be held across courses in the coming weeks.

University of Mumbai’s first ONLINE Open Defence Viva for PhD conducted successfully. More ONLINE open defence Viva of other PhD students in different faculties scheduled in coming days — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 27, 2020

Also Read | Mumbai University Reveals Grading Systems For Non-final Year Students And Other News

Mumbai University releases a fight coronavirus song

Mumbai University released a self-composed song by the university students on its official platform on Twitter. The YouTube video song aims at inspiring thousands to stay positive during the coronavirus scare in the city. The video is a melodious ballad song by the name, “Fighting Coronavirus and saving lives”. Watch the video here.

An initiative by University of Mumbai https://t.co/CZsdkmeOJw — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 27, 2020

Mumbai University authorities still in despair

After the Education Minister of state, Uday Samant, wrote to UGC for cancellation of exams, the Governer, BS Koshyari has been angered over the situation. Mumbai has over 1.5 lakh final year students out of which some has petitioned for cancellation of the exams owing to the coronavirus scare. However, the Governor has emphasized following the UGC guidelines and conduct the exams in the worst affected city in India as well as all of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Mumbai University Latest Updates: Education Minister Writes To UGC For Exam Cancellation

Mumbai University students are urged to continue to study

The Higher Education Minister demanded that students in the state continue to keep up with the academics by taking up self-study sessions at home. He said that irrespective of the uncertainty over exams, he wants everyone to still read and learn at home. This is a move to not hamper the academic development of students in lockdown.

Also Read | Mumbai University Latest Updates: Panel Meeting Decides Dates Of Final Year Exams