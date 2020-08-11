Mumbai University To Release 2nd Merit List Today; Candidates Can Change College Options

Mumbai University is all geared up to release the second merit list for the Mumbai University colleges today. More information can be checked via - @mu.ac.in. The list will be released at the MU website as well as the respective college websites as well. The Mumbai University is releasing its 2nd merit list for UG courses, the first list was recently released on August 5th-6th, while the third list will be declared on August 17th.

The complete process is being conducted online due to the pandemic. After the MU releases merit list, students will have to get their documents verified online after which they would be given seats according to merit. Candidates who did not get their college or course in the first list can change their colleges after the second list is released.

How to change colleges and cancel admission under the first merit list?

Candidates who had applied for admissions in the first merit list released by the Mumbai University but now wish to change their course or change their colleges can do so.

Students need to cancel admission in old course/college by emailing their department.

Students can then apply for admissions for their required colleges or courses under the second merit list.

Make sure that all these steps are completed way before the deadline.

Documents needed for admissions at Mumbai University 2020

Class 10, 12 mark sheets

Transfer certificate

Government id proof

Reservation certificate, if applicable

It was observed that in the current times, most people took admissions in BSc and BCom courses. Meanwhile, the SIES college of Sion has already released its 2nd merit list. The list has been announced for First-year BCom in house admissions only. Here is the list. This list was released for the inhouse students who submitted the application form and documents for admission to first-year BCom course in SIES college.

The Mumbai University has released the first merit list for admissions in undergraduate courses on August 5 at 3 p.m. for all courses. Candidates, whose names are on the first merit list will have to complete verification of documents and submit fees between August 6 to August 11. Mumbai University will then release the second merit list on August 11 and the verification of documents and payment of fees for these students will take place from August 12 to August 17. The third merit list will be out on August 17 and the process will take place until August 21.

Mumbai university 2020 admission important dates

Candidates must visit 'mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac' or 'mu.ac.in' for all details with respect to MU UG online admissions.

First Merit List - Thursday, August 6, 2020 (11.00 a.m.) - Verification of documents and payments of fees - Aug 6-11

Second Merit List - Tuesday, August 11, 2020 (7.00 p.m.) - Verification of documents and payments of fees - Aug 11-17

Third Merit List – Monday, August 17, 2020 (7.00 p.m.) - Verification of documents and payments of fees - Aug 17-21

