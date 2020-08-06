Inhouse Quota Admission Meaning With Respect To 11th Admission In Mumbai University

Mumbai University recently concluded its admission process for the session 2020-21 on August 5 at 3 p.m. for all courses. Applying for UG admissions online was a first-time experience for all the candidates interested to pursue studies in Mumbai University. many were searching about inhouse quota admissions and how would the 11th class candidates be affected due to the inhouse admissions in the Mumbai University.

What does inhouse quota admission mean in Mumbai University?

What is inhouse quota? The term inhouse quota admission means different things for different universities, however, the in Mumbai University the inhouse admissions refers to the quota there is present for the students who had completed their 11th and 12th grade from Mumbai university itself.

The Maharashtra state education department had recently launched a mobile app to help the admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) students to apply for further education.

The students from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) can now apply for admissions from August 1st through this website - https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in

Students who want to apply for inhouse quota can contact their respective schools over the phone where helpdesks are set up to help with the same.

Candidates can then upload their documents to support the inhouse quota seat on the same website.

This year around 3.19 lakh seats are up to be filled across 819 colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mumbai university 2020 admission important dates

Mumbai University will be releasing the first merit list for Mumbai University admissions of undergraduate courses across all its streams on August 5th as per its latest notification. Colleges affiliated with the Mumbai University will reveal a cut-off with the Mumbai University merit list. These marks will be finalised for the Mumbai University admissions. There will not be separate cut-off by colleges.

Candidates must visit 'mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac' or 'mu.ac.in' for all details with respect to MU UG online admissions.

Candidates must have completed their admission forms between July 27 to August 5.

The first merit list will be announced by August 6.

The first stage of verification of documents followed by payment of fees and signing of ‘Undertaking form’ is between August 6 to August 11.

The second merit list to be out by August 11.

For second merit list verification of documents and paying of fees followed by the signing of ‘Undertaking form’ is between August 12 to August 17.

The third merit list to be out by August 17.

For verification of documents and paying of fees followed by the signing of ‘Undertaking form’ is between August 18 to 21.

