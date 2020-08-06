Mumbai University Admissions 2020: First Merit List Out; Here's How To Check

The Mumbai University has released the first merit list for admissions in undergraduate courses and students who want to check if their name is on the list can visit its official website mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac or mu.ac.in. The varsity concluded its admission process for the session 2020-21 on August 5 at 3 p.m. for all courses. Candidates, whose names are on the first merit list will have to complete verification of documents and submit fees between August 6 to August 11. Mumbai University will then release the second merit list on August 11 and the verification of documents and payment of fees for these students will take place from August 12 to August 17. The third merit list will be out on August 17 and the process will take place until August 21.

Mumbai University Admissions 2020: How to check first cut off

Step 1. Candidates must visit 'mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac' or 'mu.ac.in'

Step 2. A PDF file of the merit list will appear on the screen

Step 3. Download the PDF file and take a print out for future references

Important dates

1. First Merit List - Thursday, August 6, 2020 (11.00 a.m.) - Verification of documents and payments of fees - Aug 6-11

2. Second Merit List - Tuesday, August 11, 2020 (7.00 p.m.) - Verification of documents and payments of fees - Aug 11-17

3. Third Merit List – Monday, August 17, 2020 (7.00 p.m.) - Verification of documents and payments of fees - Aug 17-21

Delay in merit list

The Mumbai University had delayed its first merit list to August 6, 2020, from August 5. The Mumbai University extended its application submission date for admission in Undergraduate courses to August 5, 2020, from August 4. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Mumbai University to know about the latest updates on admission process and news related to the first merit list.

