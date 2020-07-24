Mumbai University Admissions For UG Courses Starts Online On July 27; See How To Apply

Mumbai University admission for UG courses has started now. Students can take admissions in undergraduate, graduate, and other programmes for the academic year 2020-2021. The admissions portal is open for new registrations from July 22nd and will be available till August 4th until 1 pm. Refer to the official website at - mum.digitaluniversity.ac.

Mumbai University UG admissions

Candidates can submit the UG admission forms along with a copy of the pre-admission online forms between July 27 and August 4th. Mumbai University will declare its first merit list on August 4th by 7 pm. Mumbai University's admissions team will release the second merit list on August 10th, while the third merit list will be announced on August 17th.

Admission schedule ( Pre Admission online Enrolment) of various under graduate courses for the academic year 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/xBYsClFrSS — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) July 21, 2020

Image courtesy: University of Mumbai Twitter

Steps for Mumbai University UG courses admission 2020

Visit the official website of Mumbai University at http://mum.digitaluniversity.ac./

Log in using your registered username and password to complete the admission form

Fill the academic details and upload your signature and photograph on the application form

Click on the Submit button to complete the process.

Image courtesy: Mumbai university website

Mumbai University exams and UGC clash

UGC insists on exams but MU stands firm on its cancellation call - Mumbai University has signed a letter along with other varsities from across the country writing to the UGC for cancellation of exams. The University Grants Commission had moved the conducting of examinations from July to September. It had urged the varsities to conduct a combination of online and offline tests for the final year students.

The University Grants Commission is firm on the decision of conducting Mumbai University exams for students in the month of September. However, Yuva Sena has now submitted the plea of cancellation of the Mumbai University exams to the Supreme Court. Until now, the matter was under review in Bombay Court. Supreme Court has accepted the plea and is yet to make a decision on the same.

The University Grants Commission said on Thursday that it approached 640 universities to learn the status of the conduct of examination after a long delay due to Coronavirus pandemic. The UGC informed that out of the total 640 universities, 454 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct in the near future.

While several universities across the country have decided to conduct examinations while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the UGC, Mumbai University has strictly opposed the decision, seeking to cancel the examinations in wake of COVID-19 situation.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock