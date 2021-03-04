NABARD Recruitment: NABARD Invites Applications For Specialist Consultants, Manager Posts

NABARD Recruitment 2021: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for Specialist Consultants post. Eligible and Interested candidates can head to the Bank’s official website, www.nabard.org. and apply NABARD recruitment 2021. The applications started on February 27 and will continue till March 19, 2021.

NABARD Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

Commencement of Application: Feb 27

Last date to apply: March 19

Number of Vacancies in the NABARD Recruitment drive

According to the NABARD recruitment notification here’s a list of vacant posts. Also, check which posts are reserved for different categories. See below.

Cyber Security Manager: 1 post (Unreserved)

Project Manager-Water Resources Management: 1 post (OBC)

Project Manager-Climate Smart Agriculture/Soil and Land Management/Conservation Agriculture: 1 post (Unreserved)

Project Manager-Waste Management/Green Transportation/Green financing: 1 post (Unreserved)

Eligibility for Cyber Security Manager (CSM)

Necessary Qualification

Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree in IT/Computer Science.

Preferred Qualifications

Certifications like CISSP/CISM/SABSA

Certification in PCI DSS

Essential Experiences

Minimum experience of 7 years for graduates and 5 years for Post Graduates in the following areas; IT experience with areas of Information/Cyber Security & Risk Management.

The following experience will be an added advantage

The candidate should have led a team of Cybersecurity professionals in incident management and resolution.

Hands-on experience in implementing ISO 27002;

Structured project management experience in deploying cybersecurity-related initiatives, etc. Experience in cyber forensic investigation methodology

Banking domain experience

Eligibility for Project Manager- Water Resources Management

Educational qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering (WR)/Agriculture Engineering/Water Resource Development. Aggregate of 60% marks (SC/ST 55%) in graduate.

In the case of Post Graduate Degree/Ph. D in Civil Engineering (WR)/Agriculture Engineering/Water Resource Development, a minimum of 55% marks are required.

Experience

Minimum experience of 7 years for graduates and 5 years for Post Graduates/ Ph.D in Water Resources Management

Eligibility Project Manager - Climate Smart Agriculture & etc

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Agriculture Engineering/ Agronomy/Crop Science/Natural Resource Management with 60% marks. 55% required for SC/ST.

For Post Graduate Degree/Ph. D in Agriculture/Agriculture Engineering/Agronomy/Crop Science/Natural Resource Management, a minimum of 55% marks are required.

Experience

Minimum experience of 7 years for graduates and 5 years for Post Graduates/PhD in Climate Smart Agriculture/Soil & land Management/Conservative Agriculture

Eligibility for Project Manager -Waste Management

Educational Qualifications

Graduate degree plus PG Diploma (or) Certificate programme on Waste Management/Green Transportation/Green Financing with 60% marks. 55% required for SC/ST.

Post Graduate Degree/Ph. D in Agriculture/Agriculture Engineering/Agronomy/Crop Science/Natural Resource Management passed with a minimum of 55% marks.

Experience

Minimum experience of 7 years for graduates and 5 years for Post Graduates/PhD in Waste Management/Green Transportation/ Green Financing

Candidates in all the above-mentioned posts should not be more than 62 years old, as per the NABARD notification. Here is the online application.

