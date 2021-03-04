UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam Notification Out! See Age Limit, Exam Pattern, Eligibility

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the UPSC IFS notification 2021. The UPSC IFS preliminary exam is scheduled for June 27, 2021. The mains exam is expected to be held around November 2021. The interested candidates can apply for the Indian Forest Officer Service exam by registering on the official UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Candidates have to clear preliminary, mains, and interviews to crack the IFoS exam. The last date for the same is on March 24, 2021, by 6 pm. Candidates can also opt to withdraw their applications between March 31 to April 6 in case they intend to save their attempt and apply for the next year. Read on for more details regarding the number of attempts, exam pattern, age limit, eligibility and more.

UPSC Indian forest service exam pattern

The IFS selection procedure consists of three stages including preliminary, main examination, and personality test. The syllabus for the IFoS prelims exam is the same as the civil services prelims exam. There are two papers in the CS (P) exam namely GS I and CSAT, both of which are objective in nature. While the IFoS exam will have 6 papers, all of which would be descriptive. Candidates clearing the Mains would then be invited for the personality test. Check out the UPSC IFS Syllabus for Prelims.

The number of questions - For Paper-I, the number of questions is 100. While in Paper 2, the number of questions is 80.

Paper 1 and Paper 2 would be for 2 hours.

Paper-I (General Studies-I)

Current events of national and international importance.

History of India and Indian National Movement.

Indian and World Geography - Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Indian Polity and Governance - Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Economic and Social Development - Sustainable Development, Poverty, Demographics, Social Sector initiatives, etc.

General issues on Environmental Ecology, Bio-diversity, and Climate Change - that do not require subject specialization General Science

Paper-II (CSAT)

Comprehension

Interpersonal skills including communication skills;

Logical reasoning and analytical ability

Decision-making and problem solving

General mental ability

Basic numeracy

UPSC IFS notification 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification - Candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or Forestry or Engineering of a recognized university or equivalent. Candidates appearing for their degree examination (with prescribed subjects) can also apply.

Physical Criteria - Aspirants must be physically fit according to the physical standards for admission to Indian Forest Service Examination.

Nationality: A candidate must be a citizen of India, or The subject of Nepal, or The subject of Bhutan, or Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries like Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates belonging to categories b, c, d, and e should produce a certificate of eligibility, which has been issued by the Government of India.



UPSC IFS exam age limit

The age of a candidate should be minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 32 years as of August 1, 2021, i.e. he must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1989, and not later than August 1, 2000. While the upper age limit is a maximum of 32 years, however, relaxation is available depending on the categories.

Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC /ST): Up to 5 years

Other Backward Classes (OBC): Up to 3 years

State of Jammu & Kashmir (Domiciled during the period from the 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989): Up to 5 years.

Defence Services personnel: Up to 5 years

Ex-servicemen including Commissioned officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least 5 years of Military Service: Up to 5 years

ECOs/ SSCOs: Up to a maximum of five years.

Blind, deaf-mute, and Orthopaedically handicapped persons: Up to 10 years.

Number of attempts for UPSC 2021 IFS exam

General Candidates: 6 attempts

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Candidates: No restriction

Other Backward Classes: 9 attempts

Physically handicapped- 9 attempts for general and OBC, while unlimited for SC/ST

Note - Appearing for one or more papers of an examination will be counted as an attempt at the examination even if the candidate has failed to qualify.

