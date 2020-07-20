NATA 2020: NATA Part A Drawing Test Is Now Rescheduled To August 29; Exam Via Online Mode

The NATA 2020, which refers to the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, is all set to be conducted online this year. This decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country due to which many districts and states are currently under lockdown. The first test of NATA i.e. Part A which was scheduled for August 1 is now postponed to August 29 this year.

NATA exam date for Part A drawing test set for August 29

Part A refers to the Drawing test whereas Part B is the Aptitude test conducted by the council of Architecture, COA to assess the scientific ability and general aptitude of students. Both these parts will now be conducted in online mode in 2020.

Part A test will not be a paper-based test this time. Instead, it would be a preferential choice test which could be answered via computer or laptop this year on August 29th.

The dates for the Part B test will be announced soon as well. Part B test which is the Aptitude test will also be conducted in the online mode itself.

The students and parents are advised to keep themselves updated by visiting the official website of NATA through www.nata.in from time to time for latest updates.

Candidates can also contact NATA help-desk through email at helpdesk.nata2020@gmail.com and through contact numbers - 9319275557, 7303487773.

How will the students who have lockdown in their states apply for NATA 2020?

Students can give their tests form their respective places of residence or stay. A basic computer or laptop with webcam access is required. Normal internet connection is needed for students to take their NATA 2020 test online.

How will students who don’t have internet connection or laptop/PC availability give NATA 2020?

The council of architecture has arranged test centres for those candidates who don’t have proper internet network at their place of residence. These students can give this online test from the allotted test centres in case they have issues with network connectivity or hardware issues with PC, Laptop or webcam etc.

Image courtesy: NATA official website

Revised NATA Syllabus for Part A

The revised syllabus for Part A NATA exam 2020 includes -

Understanding the important visual principles in a composition (2D OR 3D) such as balance, rhythm, direction, hierarchy, etc.

Understanding geometry and the ability to visualize the shape and solve geometrical puzzles to test spatial intelligence

Understanding colour theory and the various terminologies to test colour scheme awareness and knowledge

Visual system interpretation and perception to test graphical similarities and other properties

Ability to understand the spatial relationship between objects, and to visualize images and scenarios

Tests for cognitive ability: perception, attention, recognition, memory etc.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock