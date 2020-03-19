Badalta Bharat: Adani Vidya Mandir Enabling Holistic Growth In Underprivileged Children

Education is one of the important aspects that enables growth in an individual. Many children across India are not able to access education owing to various reasons. Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad has taken up the initiative to provide quality education to the children belonging to poor economic backgrounds. It is a space that inspires these children to follow their dreams and passions.

Kunjal Vanra, a student at the Adani Vidya Mandir belongs to a family of 5, where Kunjal and her sister are studying. Both their grandparents try to find work outside the house and their mother makes diamond packets for a livelihood. They came to know about Adani Vidya Mandir from her maternal uncle. The admission process in the school involves a series of exam and interviews. Although, Kunjal was initially hesitant about leaving her family and friends for the school, she has now become an irreplaceable part of the class.

According to her teachers, she had been the most silent student in the class when she joined the school. In the recent times, she has become someone very easy to talk to and has become confident. The school is also supporting her dream of becoming an architect. Her parents and teachers believe that her intent to grow and her commendable skills will help her fulfil her dreams. Initiatives like Adani Vidya Mandir ensure that no child lags in the race of becoming an educated individual because of their financial backgrounds.

Watch to know more about Adani Vidya Mandir