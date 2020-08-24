NATA Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Today; Check How To Download From Direct Link

The Council of Architecture (COA) will be releasing its aptitude test NATA Admit Card 2020 today, i.e. August 24, on its official site, nata.in. Candidates who have registered for the first test can access and download their hall ticket by using their application tuner and password. The aptitude test will be conducted on August 29 in various centres across the country.

The COA informed that the test will be conducted both at home as an online proctored test and at the test centres as well, a choice that the candidates had to make during NATA registration. The council has already conducted the mock test from August 21 to August 22. The mock test was compulsory for students who would appear for the first phase exam.

This year, Part A Test, which is the drawing test, will not be paper-based but a preferential choice type test with is to be answered virtually. Furthermore, the officials informed that the remote home proctored test will be tracked through GPS so the candidates will be able to give the exam only from the address that they have mentioned in the application form.

The examination is for three hours and will be conducted between 10:00am to 1:15pm. The exam also includes a 15 minutes break between the MCQ test and the Drawing paper. The Part A section will consist of three questions carrying 35 marks each. The second section will be the MCQ test having 15 questions of 1.5 marks each of PCM and 35 questions of 1.5 marks each of logical reasoning and GA.

How to download NATA Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website of NATA, i.e. nata.in

Find and click on the ‘admit card’ link

Enter application number and password

Click on the ‘submit’ button

NATA Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use

