On Holding NEET & JEE Now, Subramanian Swamy Fires Dire Warning; Calls It 'giant Mistake'

The decision to 'impose' NEET, JEE exams would be a 'giant' mistake for the BJP, opined Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday. Comparing the decision to Congress' mass sterilisation drive of 1976, which ultimately led to the downfall of the Congress party, Subramanian Swamy claimed that the BJP's decision to go forward with the NEET, JEE exams could have lasting memories on Indian voters.

There have been several demands from the opposition parties, students and parents to postpone the entrance exams which are all slated to be held from September 1, in the purview of increasing Coronavirus cases. Apart from opposition parties like the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), requests for postponement have also been made by BJP leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and now senior leader Subramanian Swamy.

If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

Centre's arrangement for NEET and JEE (Main)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of JEE (Main) exams which are scheduled for September 1 to September 6, 2020. To date, out of a total of 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded their admit cards. Out of the total candidates, 99.07% of candidates have been given the first choice of their preference and only 120 candidates have requested a change in centre cities allotted to them, stated Centre.

Moreover, NTA had provided the option to candidates of JEE (Main) to change their centre cities five times, and 63931 candidates are availing the same. Similarly, NTA provided the same option for NEET (UG) candidates - about 95,000 candidates have availed the same, stated Centre. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 % of candidates were given the choice of their preferred city

Currently, there are 31,06,348 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 23,38,035 patients have recovered while 57,542 fatalities have been reported. At present, there are 7,10,771 active cases. With 57,469 COVID-19 patients getting cured in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate stands at nearly 75%.

