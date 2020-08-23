Subramanian Swamy Urges Centre To Postpone NEET & JEE Exams; Cites 'other Test Courses'

Joining the chorus to postpone NEET and JEE exams, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy questioned why the exams could not be pushed further if other exams could be postponed. Swamy highlighted that NTA had postponed the AIAPGET-2020 even after releasing the admit cards. Despite the outrage over holding entrance exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Centre on August 21, affirmed that NEET will be held on September 13 while the JEE exam will be held between September 1 - September 6.

Few days ago NTA even after Admit Cards were released for AIAPGET-2020( Ayush) & other Test Courses,postponed the examinations about one week before the schedule dates ! If these can be postponed why not NEET/ JEE, etc ? pic.twitter.com/Y2ghVsy8IZ — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 23, 2020

Gandhi's plea to Centre

Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urged the government to hear "students ke mann ki baat" and give an acceptable solution for the JEE and the NEET exams. He further said that the government must take into account concerns of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations.

Centre's arrangement for NEET and JEE (Main)

Preparing for the JEE (Main), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards which are scheduled for 1st September to 6th September 2020. Till date, out of a total of 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded their admit cards. Out of the total candidates, 99.07% of candidates have been given the first choice of their preference and only 120 candidates have requested for a change in centre cities allotted to them, stated Centre.

Moreover, NTA had provided the option to candidates of JEE (Main) to change their centre cities five times, and 63931 candidates availed the same. Similarly, NTA provided the same option for NEET (UG) candidates - about 95,000 candidates availed the same, stated Centre. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 % of candidates were given the first city prefered.

