NCERT Recruitment 2020: 266 Available academic Vacancies For Various Posts; Read Details

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is starting its 2020 recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply for direct recruitment on The National Council of Educational Research and Training website. There are various academic positions available and all jobs will be given based on a candidates qualifications and interview performance.

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Notification

Candidates who are eligible for the academic positions can apply online at ncert.nic.in on or before August 3, 2020. Currently, The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has 266 available academic vacancies. 142 vacancies available are for Assistant Professor, while 83 are for Associate Professor, 38 are for Professor, only 2 are for Assistant Librarian, while only one post is available for Librarian.

Different NCERT vacancy has different job qualifications. The job alert provided by The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) also provided the necessary qualifications for each job. For the post of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor, candidates need to have a Post Graduation and PhD in their relevant field.

Meanwhile, a Librarian applicant needs to have a Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science. He or she must have at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale. Candidates also need to have at least ten years of experience as a Librarian at any level in a University Library/College Library. Or, candidates could also be eligible if they have ten years of teaching experience as Assistant/Associate Professor in Library Science.

For the post of Assistant Librarian, candidates need to have a Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science. If they have an equivalent professional degree, then they can still apply for the post. To be eligible, candidates need to have at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale. They should also have a good academic record and should have knowledge of their concerned subject.

Candidates may also have to pay an application fee. General, OBC, and EWS category applicants will have to pay ₹1000. Meanwhile, female applicants along with SC, ST, and PwD candidates do not have to pay any application fee.

