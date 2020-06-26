RCFL Recruitment 2020: Opening Posts, Number Of Vacancies And More Details

The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Limited) has released an official announcement regarding the openings in various departments for its Mumbai office. The company has invited applications for its 2020 recruitment. Eligible people must apply to the post before the last date of the submissions, which is July 15, 2020. The recruitment is for management and technical posts in RCFL.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 3262 Vacancies Available For The Rajasthan Circle

RCFL recruitment 2020: Details

The application procedure is completely online. Interested candidates must keep a scanned copy of photograph and signature ready before clicking on filling the form. The company is looking into hiring engineering graduates with equivalent experience or qualification.

Also Read | Bihar Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2020: Salary, Eligibility Process And Exam Details

Image Credits: RCFL recruitment 2020 notice on the website

Various posts and vacancies in the RCFL recruitment 2020:

Management Trainee Chemical: Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 60.

Management Trainee Boiler: Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 21.

Management Trainee Mechanical: Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 48.

Management Trainee Electrical: Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 22.

Management Trainee Instrumentation: Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 35.

Engineer (Chemical) (OBC Backlog) Grade – E1: Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 10.

Officer (Marketing) Grade E1: Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 10.

Asstt Officer (Marketing) Grade E0: Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 14.

Operator Trainee (Chemical), Grade - A6 [ Trainees will be absorbed in Grade II- (A6) after completion of one-year training]. Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 125.

Boiler Operator, Grade III (Grade – A5): Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 25.

Junior Fireman Grade II (Grade – A3): Number of vacancies available in the current recruitment is 23.

Also Read | Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020: Is The Bank Hiring Right Now?

Details about RCFL recruitment

According to the official notification, “Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF Ltd) is a leading profit making company in the business of manufacturing and marketing of Fertilizers and Industrial Chemicals having sales turnover around Rs.9826.60 crores. The Manufacturing units are in Maharashtra (at Thal - Dist. Raigad and at Trombay - Chembur, Mumbai) with National Level Marketing Network. The company provides excellent career growth opportunities.” Any candidate must meet all the requirements mentioned in the notification. Here is a link to the notification. https://www.rcfltd.com/files/Advt_june_2020.pdf.

Also Read | SC To Not Interfere With Allahabad HC Order Allowing UP Assistant Teachers' Recruitment