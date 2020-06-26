RCFL Recruitment 2020: Opening Posts, Number Of Vacancies And More Details

Quick links:
The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Limited) has released an official announcement regarding the openings in various departments for its Mumbai office. The company has invited applications for its 2020 recruitment. Eligible people must apply to the post before the last date of the submissions, which is July 15, 2020. The recruitment is for management and technical posts in RCFL.
Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 3262 Vacancies Available For The Rajasthan Circle
The application procedure is completely online. Interested candidates must keep a scanned copy of photograph and signature ready before clicking on filling the form. The company is looking into hiring engineering graduates with equivalent experience or qualification.
Also Read | Bihar Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2020: Salary, Eligibility Process And Exam Details
Also Read | Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020: Is The Bank Hiring Right Now?
According to the official notification, “Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF Ltd) is a leading profit making company in the business of manufacturing and marketing of Fertilizers and Industrial Chemicals having sales turnover around Rs.9826.60 crores. The Manufacturing units are in Maharashtra (at Thal - Dist. Raigad and at Trombay - Chembur, Mumbai) with National Level Marketing Network. The company provides excellent career growth opportunities.” Any candidate must meet all the requirements mentioned in the notification. Here is a link to the notification. https://www.rcfltd.com/files/Advt_june_2020.pdf.
Also Read | SC To Not Interfere With Allahabad HC Order Allowing UP Assistant Teachers' Recruitment