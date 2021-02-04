NCHM-JEE 2021 Application Form And Notification Released, Exam On June 12

NCHM- JEE 2021: National Testing Agency has released the information bulletin for NCHM-JEE 2021. NTA will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination 2021 on June 12. The online application process for the same has been started. Candidates can apply for NCHM-JEE 2021 till May 10 (up to 5 pm).

About the course:

The B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Programme at its affiliated institutes, is offered jointly by the National Council for Hotel Management and the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The Three-Year (Six Semester) course equips students with all the required skills, knowledge and attitude to efficiently discharge supervisory responsibilities in the hospitality sector, the information bulletin reads. Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin carefully before applying.

NCHM-JEE 2021 Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in computer-based-test mode. There will be a total of 200 questions from five sections that are- numerical ability and analytical aptitude, reasoning and logical deduction, general knowledge and current affairs, English language and aptitude for service sector. Each question carries four marks. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Duration of the exam will be 180 minutes.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed class 12th examination from a recognised board. Those appearing in the class 12th exam or awaiting their results can also apply. Their admission will be provisional which will stand cancelled if proof of having passed the qualifying examination (10+2 or it's equivalent) is not submitted at the time of counselling or at the time of admission or latest by 30.09.2021.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. They will have to register online and log in using their generated ID and password. After filling the application form, candidates must pay the application fee. Direct link to apply. Click here for official notification.

