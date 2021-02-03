BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Announces Vacancies For Post Of Engineer

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently invited applications for the Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer -I posts. All the interested and eligible applicants can apply for Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment. Candidates are suggested to go through the BEL recruitment notification 2021 and submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 17 February 2021. Read on to learn more about the BEL Recruitment 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021

Important Date

Closing Date for submission online application: 17 February 2021

BEL recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Project Engineer -I: 18 Posts

Project Engineer-I (Optics): 02 Posts

Trainee Engineer-I: 33 Posts

Eligibility criteria for BEL 2021

Project Engineer -I: The BEL recruitment notification states that BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering degree in relevant discipline from reputed University/Institution/College with First Class for General/OBC/EWS candidates & pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Persons. Age Limit: 28 as on 01 January 2021.

Project Engineer-I (Optics): M.Sc (Electrooptics/Photonics) from reputed University/Institution/College with First Class for General/OBC/EWS candidates & pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Persons. Age Limit: 28 as on 01 January 2021.

Trainee Engineer-I: B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering degree in relevant discipline from reputed University/Institution/College with First Class for General/OBC/EWS candidates & pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Persons. Age Limit: 25 as on 01 January 2021.

How to apply for BEL vacancy 2021?

Visit www.bel-india.in

On the official website you will find an activated link that reads “Recruitment of Project Engineer – I & Trainee Engineer – I for PDIC, Bangalore”

Select “click here to apply” option.

While filling the form key in your credentials and attach attested copies of the required documents for each post.

Download take a printed copy of the form for future reference.

More about BEL

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a state-owned aerospace and defence company with about nine factories. Its official website reveals that it has several regional offices in India and is primarily owned by the Indian Government. The company was initially formed in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in 1954. The main job of this institution is to manufacture advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. BEL is one of nine PSUs under the Ministry of Defence of India. It has also been granted Navratna status by the Government of India.