JEE Main 2020 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; SC To Hear The Plea On JEE Main Today

JEE main 2020 admit card which was earlier expected to release on August 15 is delayed for a while. The NTA authorities had earlier announced the release of the admit cards 15 days prior to the exam. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in once released. However, in the current scenario, the release of the admit card has been delayed due to the several PILs filed in the court. Today on August 17, the Supreme Court will hear the plea seeking cancellation of JEE Main and NEET exams that were slated for this September.

The plea seeks to cancel the September NEET and JEE Main exams and instead conduct them at a later date when the COVID pandemic issues subside in the country. Several PILs have been filed in the courts regarding the same matter. Another plea had sought the NTA authorities to increase the number of examination centres in the country as well, to fulfil with the social distancing guidelines. However, Gujarat Parents Association has submitted a plea to the Supreme Court demanding that the National Testing Agency or the NTA must hold the India-level Joint Entrance Examination or JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET as per the decided schedule. They cited that further postponement could lead to an ‘academic loss’ for the students.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was earlier expected to release the JEE Main admit card at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in by August 15. The exam is scheduled between September 1 to 6 in two shifts. JEE Main is basically a computer-based exam for candidates to take admissions into B.E/B. Tech and B.Arch courses offered at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, state govt-funded institutes. The exam also serves as an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced exam as well. JEE Main exam is given after a student passes their Class 12th exams. It is one of the toughest exams for which the students appear to secure a seat in the top colleges like IITs, NITs and CFTIs.

Steps to download JEE Main 2020 admit card

Visit official JEE main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on “Admit Card”.

Select either “Through Application number and password” or “Through Application number and date of birth".

Enter the required details.

JEE Main admit card will be displayed. Take a print out of the admit card.

