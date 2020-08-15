NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Card Released Today, Here's How To Download From Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 15 released the admit card for Nation Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2020. The candidates who applied for the exam can download the admit card from the official site, i.e nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The hall ticket can be downloaded till August 29, 2020.

Earlier this week, the NTA announced that the NCHMCT JEE will be held on August 29, 2020, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. The computer-based examination will be held at 826 centres across the country.

The official notice from the NTA read, “The candidates are advised to download their admit card of NCHM JEE 2020 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin”.

The admit card is mandatory for all students who have registered for the examination. The NCHMCT admit card consists of details about the candidate like the roll number. It also gives details about the centre of the examination of the candidate. The NTA conducts the NCHM JEE in a bid to select candidates for BSc course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration. It is a three-year, six-semester, regular full-time course.

Steps to download NCHM JEE 2020 admit card

Visit the official website, i.e nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for NCHM JEE 2020 admit card

Fill in the required details and sign in

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future use

