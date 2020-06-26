NEET 2020: Exam Dates, Latest Announcements And More Details To Know

India is grappling with the coronavirus situation with over 4,91,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in the country and about 1,89,000 active cases. Due to the health risk, educational activities and major entrance examinations have been hampered. The NEET 2020 exam calendar have been changed drastically. With the original examinations to happen in the month of July, the exams were postponed. Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has urged students to continue studying for the papers irrespective of the dates.

Also Read | NEET PG 2020: Counselling Round Two Will End By June 09, 2020

Uncertainty over NEET 2020 exams

After the cancellation of the CBSE examinations of 10th and 12 standards, the Union Human Resource Development authorities have urged the University to re-look into the academic calendar which includes the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test as well. The NEET examinations for the shortlisting of undergraduate medical and dental courses were scheduled between July 18 to July 26. However, the coronavirus situation has hampered the conducting of exams. The HRD is still waiting on a decision from the Supreme Court, as per reports.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced the cancellation of the CTET examinations. IIT Bombay announced that the next semester would be entirely conducted through online sessions. CBSE and ICSE exams have also been cancelled. Students are waiting to know if the exams are going to be pushed to another date or get cancelled similar to the above instances, as per many social media posts.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Minister Yet To Announce Decision About Postponing NEET 2020

Students can study in Hindi for NEET 2020 through an app

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to twitter to reveal the details of the Hindi test questions. He wrote took to Twitter and wrote, “I am happy to say that today another excellent initiative has been taken by @DG_NTA, the "National Test Practice" app now includes English as well as Hindi papers. Students have been demanding papers in Hindi for a long time. This step has been taken in view of the demand of students.” Earlier, students were reportedly urging the ministry to launch a Hindi version of the application.

Here is the tweet-

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज @DG_NTA द्वारा एक और बेहतरीन पहल की गई है, "नेशनल टेस्ट अभ्यास" ऐप में अब अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी के पेपर्स भी सम्मिलित किये गए हैं।

छात्र काफी समय से हिंदी में पेपर्स की मांग कर रहे थे। यह कदम छात्रों की मांग को देखते हुए उठाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Tp6cSpGwdL — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020

Also Read | NEET Admit Card Likely To Be Out On July 11; NEET 2020 Is Confirmed For July 26th

Students who are preparing for NEET 2020 exam can access to the test questions and sample papers in the regional language, Hindi. Aspiring candidates can attempt mock tests, online lessons and other advantages in the language. The Hindi version goes by the name National Test Abhyas. Students can download the application and practice for the national entrance. As per HRD Minister’s post, the National Testing Agency made the task possible.

Also Read | Is NEET 2020 Postponed To Another Date? Read On To Know The Possible Change In Schedule