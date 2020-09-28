NEET 2020: NTA NEET Answer Key Released At ‘nta.ac.in’; Know Steps To Download

Lakhs of students who have appeared for the national level entrance examinations of NEET 2020 are now awaiting the results. There are over 14.37 lakh students who had appeared for the examinations. However, the results were delayed due to the pandemic situation. The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had assured students recently that NEET result 2020 will be announced soon.

Also Read | NEET 2020: SC Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Postponement; Exam To Be Held On Sept 13

NTA NEET answer key 2020 details to know

The NTA NEET answer key 2020 has been released on the official website of NEET that is nta.ac.in. Students who can mark themselves and also contest the results ahead of NEET result 2020. NTA NEET answer key 2020 can help students understand how they have performed.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Result: How To Download Results Using DigiLocker App?

The NEET (UG) - 2020 has been conducted throughout the country on 13 September 2020. National Testing Agency has now uploaded the Advance Answer Keys for candidates for all the sets (E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) for their information. The candidates are advised to go through the NTA NEET answer key 2020 and keep themselves ready for challenges of the Draft Answer Keys which will be published shortly.

Here is how one can check the NTA NEET answer key 2020 which has been released by the officials

Follow the link nta.ac.in to head to the official website of NTA NEET answer key 2020 Find the latest announcements link for NEET answer key. On the right-hand side of the page, there is a direct notice tab under which one has to click on the ‘PUBLIC NOTICE: NEET(UG)-2020 CHALLENGE OF ANSWER KEY Read More.’ Click on the link and it will lead to another page of NTA NEET answer key 2020. Check the answer key which is in PDF format.

Although the NEET Answer key has been released on the official website, the portal to NEET answer key contestant is yet to be opened. Students must keep checking the website for the NEET 2020 answer key updates. Apart from that, the notice also revealed the following-

“The NEET (UG) - 2020 has been conducted throughout the country on 13 September 2020. National Testing Agency is now providing the facility to challenge the Answer Key uploaded on the website. The procedure (as enclosed) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used. This facility is available from 27.09.2020 (2.00 PM) to 29.09.2020 (2.00 PM).

The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking up to 04.00 PM of 29.09.2020.

The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges received by post/ email will not be entertained. Therefore, kindly do not post/email your responses or clarification regarding the Answer Keys and please follow the above-mentioned process only for raising the key challenges.”

Also Read | NEET 2020: Check Dress Code, Items Allowed At Exam Centre And COVID-19 SOPs

Also Read | NEET 2020 Answer Key And Result Likely To Be Declared Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in