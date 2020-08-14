NEET 2020: Centers In Other Countries Not Possible, NTA Tells SC

National Testing Agency or the NTA has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the examinations for the NEET 2020 cannot be held in another foreign country. The examinations which are generally conducted in the paper book format is the reason why NTA cannot go ahead with a foreign centre. The affidavit mentioned the complications in conducting the examinations abroad as it has to be conducted at the same time and the same shift to ensure uniformity.

NEET 2020 not possible in other countries says NTA to SC

In the affidavit of NTA to SC, NTA also mentioned that the examination papers and the booklet have to be delivered from the NTA to the centres physically which is done after thorough planning and deviation. With foreign cities, this is is not possible. NTA reportedly had in-depth conversations with the Medical Council of India or the MCI about students urging for a foreign tets centres in the wake of the pandemic situation, restricting travel and posing a risk to the students. The MCI in response said that the format of the examinations is paper booklet format and thus the students are supposed to write it in the same format. However, foreign NEET 2020 would have to be taken online which takes away the uniformity. Thus the examinations cannot be conducted online for students in other countries.

JEE Mains will not be requiring such measures and can be conducted through password protected online mode as per the statements of NTA to SC. However, NEET 2020 cannot be conducted in such an atmosphere. The NEET 2020 is to be conducted on September 13, 2020. About 4000 registered students had sent a plea to SC to conduct the examinations in the gulf countries as most students belong there.

NTA was of the opinion that the MCI must approve of the online mode of exams abroad. However, MCI has replied saying this is not possible. Thus the NTA is contending the plea submitted by students from UAE and other places. According to reports students will have to travel to the country for examinations until the SC decides otherwise. A final statement by the apex body is awaited.

