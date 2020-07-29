NEET 2020: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Seek Exam Centres In Gulf Countries

In the latest NEET 2020 news, the supreme court had now issued a notice in a plea seeking test centres to be allocated in the gulf countries. This plea is in regards to those candidates who live in the gulf and intend to apply for the NEET 2020 exams. The plea aks the NEET authority to either allocate test centres in the Gulf countries or postpone the NEET exam until COVID-19 subsides.

A petition was filed on behalf of the parents of students who have applied for the NEET UG 2020 exams and reside in Doha, Qatar. The plea challenged the Kerala High Court judgement that had earlier dismissed the same plea stating that the court cannot issue orders to the medical council of India and NTA.

The plea states that there are around 4000 students residing in middle eastern countries who had registered for the NEET-UG exams. The students were however unable to get seats in the flights under the Vande Bharat Mission that brought Indian nationals stuck in foreign lands back to the country. This was due to the fact that VBM flights are actually set up for people who are in distress in the foreign lands due to the pandemic which included migrant labourers and people in a medical emergency.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020 News: NEET Exam Date On Sept. 13th; Access Correction Window Facility Today

NEET news

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2020 exam on September 13, 2020. A total of 16.84 lakh candidates are expected to appear for NEET exams this year to get admission into MBBS, BDS, BVSc & AH courses offered in various medical colleges in India. However many students have mentioned the issues of delay in the NEET and IIT Main exam stating that the delay in these competitive exams may lead to delay in their application to different colleges as well.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020 And JEE Main Delay Likely To Affect Students' College Choices

National Test Abhyas app for NEET 2020

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had launched the National Test Abhyas app two months ago on May 20th. The app provides free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants. Many students are downloading the app and using them for their competitive practice since the coachings are closed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Since due to the delay in the NEET 2020 exam, the cut-offs and the competition level is likely to become high, many students are practising for this exam from their home by using Abhyas app.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: NEET Admit Card 2020 Likely To Be Released On August 29

The National Testing Agency conducts the examination of NEET 2020, which is an undergraduate qualification test for MBBS, BDS and other related courses. The academic qualification for appearing in NEET exams is 10+ 2 in science stream with the subjects PCB. NEET-UG is conducted for Undergraduate Medical courses like MBBS and BDS, while the NEET-PG is conducted for Post Graduate Medical Courses like M.S and M.D.

ALSO READ| Neet 2020 News: Govt To Award 5 Marks In NEET For Involvement In COVID-work In Karnataka?

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock