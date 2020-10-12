NEET Result 2020: NTA To Release NEET Final Answer Today At ‘ntaneet.ac.in’

National Testing Agency or the NTA is likely to announce the results today for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2020. Candidates will also be receiving NEET final answer key 2020 today. According to earlier notifications by NTA, the results will be out today along with the NEET answer key.
The students can check the official results on the links- ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in. The students who are aiming at getting admissions in medical colleges like AIIMS, BDS and MBBS courses will be selected through the examinations. For the same NEET provisional answer keys were released before. NEET OMR sheets were also released earlier. The answer keys for the examination sets like E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6 and H1-H6 will be released today.
If the results are declared today, then it can be accessed on the official website. The link for the same is nta.ac.in. The examinations for NEET 2020 was held on September 13, 2020. There were over 15 lakh students registered, this time over 90% of students appeared for the examinations.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had taken to Twitter to say that the results will be announced this week. There are high chances that the results will be announced today, without any further delay in the announcement as per the minister. This is to aid the quick beginning of the coming year. NEET cut off will also be available once the results are out.
