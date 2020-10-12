NEET Result 2020: NTA To Release NEET Final Answer Today At ‘ntaneet.ac.in’

National Testing Agency or the NTA is likely to announce the results today for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2020. Candidates will also be receiving NEET final answer key 2020 today. According to earlier notifications by NTA, the results will be out today along with the NEET answer key.

NEET final answer key 2020 release

The students can check the official results on the links- ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in. The students who are aiming at getting admissions in medical colleges like AIIMS, BDS and MBBS courses will be selected through the examinations. For the same NEET provisional answer keys were released before. NEET OMR sheets were also released earlier. The answer keys for the examination sets like E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6 and H1-H6 will be released today.

Here are the steps to check NEET final answer key 2020 followed by NEET result 2020-

Visit the official website that is ntaneet.nic.in for NEET final answer key 2020

Find the tab ‘NEET (UG)-2020 Final Answer Key’ in the main homepage for NEET answer key.

Once you click on the file, the NEET answer key PDF will appear on the tab.

Look for set specific NEET final answer key 2020.

Download the NEET final answer key 2020 once it is available on the screen or keep a soft copy saved.

If results are out today, here is step-by-step guide to check NEET result 2020:

Log in to the NEET result 2020 official website that is link ntaneet.nic.in on the search bar on the NEET 2020 result date. It will take you to the homepage of the NEET result 2020 website. Look for ‘NEET result 2020’ which will be the main results tab. You will have to now start filling the information for NEET 2020. Input the registration number, password to find the NEET 2020. You will now to be led to the NEET result 2020 declaration page. Your NEET 2020 marks will be reflected on the page. Keep an e-copy or a print a copy for future use of NEET result 2020.

NEET result 2020 details to know

If the results are declared today, then it can be accessed on the official website. The link for the same is nta.ac.in. The examinations for NEET 2020 was held on September 13, 2020. There were over 15 lakh students registered, this time over 90% of students appeared for the examinations.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had taken to Twitter to say that the results will be announced this week. There are high chances that the results will be announced today, without any further delay in the announcement as per the minister. This is to aid the quick beginning of the coming year. NEET cut off will also be available once the results are out.

