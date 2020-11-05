NEET Counselling Result 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Today!

NEET counselling round 1 result is expected to be released today at the official website. NEET counselling round 1 seat allotment result can be checked from mcc.nic.in. The MCC that is the Medical Counselling Committee is all set to release the Round 1 counselling results of the NEET exam qualified candidates today at the MCC site at mcc.nic.in. The counselling results are for Round 1 seat allotment under the 15% All India quota, in the MBBS and BDS courses in various deemed, central universities, including AIIMS, JIPMER, and AFMC. Read on to know more details about NEET counselling result 2020 for Round 1.

NEET counselling result 2020

The NEET online counselling process for Round 1 had started from October 28 and ended on November 2, where the payment and choice filling options were also completed before November 2 itself. The seat allotment processing then went on till November 4th, and the MCC round 1 result is hereby expected today on November 5. Candidates whose names are listed out in the Round 1 seat allotment list would need to report to the concerned college between November 6 and 12. The Round 2 of NEET counselling is expected to begin from November 18 and will continue till 22. While its counselling result would be declared on November 25.

NEET counselling news and updates

MCC conducts the central counselling for MBBS and BDS seats in a total of 15% of seats across India. State-wise counselling sessions are held for the remaining seats. Seats to medical and dental seats in India will be granted after the NEET counselling 2020 process is completed. This year, the admission to JIPMER and AIIMS will also be given based on NEET counselling. During the counselling process, the candidate has to register themselves for the NEET counselling and download the registration slip. After the registration is done, one should pay the application fee. For all the latest updates and news, related to the NEET counselling 2020, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the MCC at www.mcc.nic.in.

Recently the Andhra Pradesh government had released the UG rank lists for the NEET UG 2020 exam. Dr NTR University of Health Sciences on October 31 released the list of candidates from Andhra Pradesh who had secured 113 and more marks in the NEET UG 2020 exam. The list is available online at http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in/.The official notice reads, “This is not a merit list. The Provisional Merit position will be displayed after submission of online applications in response to the University Notification and Final Merit List will be displayed after verification of certificates”.

