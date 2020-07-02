NEET 2020 & JEE Mains Revised Dates To Be Expected Tomorrow; Read Details

India is grappling with the coronavirus situation with over 6,06,000 confirmed cases in the country and about 2,28,000 active cases. Due to the health risk, educational activities and major entrance examination dates have been hampered. The NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exam calendar have been changed drastically. JEE Main 2020, which is conducted to shortlist undergraduate students for NIT, IIT and CFTI courses, was initially going to be conducted between July 18 to 21 and NEET 2020 is conducted to shortlist undergraduate medical and BDS students. Read on to know the latest developments-

NEET 2020 and JEE Mains details to know

Students across the country have been concerned about the NEET 2020 and the JEE Mains 2020. In the recent turn of events, the students have been raising concerns over the uncertainty through Twitter and other social media platforms. The students have been asking the authorities to announce the dates for the same. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced the cancellation of the CTET examinations. IIT Bombay announced that the next semester would be entirely conducted through online sessions. CBSE and ICSE exams have also been cancelled. Students are waiting to know if the exams are going to be pushed to another date or get cancelled similar to the above instances, as per many social media posts. However recent reports suggest that the dates can be pushed and the announcement regarding the same will be done on July 3, 2020, that is tomorrow.

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced through a Twitter post that the dates can be reviewed and the National Testing Agency is looking into the matter. He wrote, “Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow.” He made the announcement earlier today. He mentioned about the health concerns as well.

Here is the Tweet shared by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank-

Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xByKLUqAIc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 2, 2020

Students urge for cancellation of exams of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020

Students urge the authorities for cancellation of exams after the rise in uncertainties around the same. The students took to Twitter and other social media accounts to share their concerns. One of the main concern of the students is exposure to the virus while travelling to the centres.

