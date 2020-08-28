NEET-JEE Exams: Sachin Pilot Demands Postponement As Cong Demonstrates Across India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday held a protest against the Modi government's decision to conduct NEET-JEE examinations in September and demanded the Centre to postpone the examinations in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Pilot asked the government to listen to the request by students and their parents and postpone the exams as the number of COVID-19 cases are constantly increasing and several big events across the globe are also being postponed.

Addressing a National Students' Union of India (NSUI) event in Jaipur, Sachin Pilot said, "The spread of the coronavirus is surging with every passing day and we are yet to reach the peak. The Centre will have to roll back its decision. This decision has jeopardised the lives of the students and their families." He then asked, "How are the students supposed to travel to their designated examination centres? When there are more cases, how can your children come from those areas?"

कोरोना महामारी में JEE एवं NEET की परीक्षाओं को स्थगित करने की मांग को लेकर आज जयपुर में राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी द्वारा आयोजित विरोध-प्रदर्शन में शिरकत कर संबोधित किया। इस कार्यक्रम में मंत्रीगण, विधायकगण, पीसीसी पदाधिकारीगण एवं कांग्रेसजन भी मौजूद रहे। pic.twitter.com/LnIVZ1eAba — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 28, 2020

The former Rajasthan deputy CM said the government should not act stubborn and should listen to their request. "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone the examinations," he added.

The Congress on Friday launched a campaign against the Modi government's decision to hold NEET and JEE exams during the coronavirus pandemic, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi urging people to speak up for the safety of students. Gandhi tweeted his appeal as part of the party's campaign under which it is holding countrywide protests on Friday to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams.

Members of Congress and the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, are holding protests across different states and UTs of the country including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Gujarat, over the matter.

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking postponement of the exam dates.

Punjab NSUI activists staged protest against the decision of #AntiStudentModiGovt to hold JEE & NEET exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.#PostponeNEET_JEEinCovid#SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/6sGobbo0iH — NSUI (@nsui) August 28, 2020

'Students' year should not be wasted'

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that the career of students was the first priority for the Union government. Reiterating that the JEE and NEET exams would be held as scheduled, he maintained that one year of the students should not be wasted. Moreover, he quoted the Supreme Court order which found no merit in postponing the JEE and NEET exams.

Pokhriyal added that the Union Health Secretary had written to top administrative officials in states to ensure that the safety of candidates is given paramount importance. Additionally, he hailed the guidelines issued by the NTA for preventing the spread of COVID-19. While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13.

