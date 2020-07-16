NEET, JEE, UGC-NET Exam Application Forms: Deadline For Making Corrections Extended By NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the date for students to make corrections in their application forms of JEE, NEET, UGC NET, IGNOU OPENMAT, PhD, JNUEE, ICAR NET, CSIR- UGC NET and AIAPGET exams from July 15 to July 20. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the official notification by the NTA said that the aspirants can edit the choice of centre cities, photograph and signature till the entered date by visiting the official website of the respective universities. The notification dated as of July 15 also said that the corrections in particulars of the online application form will be accepted up to 5:00pm and submission of conditional fee up to 11:50pm.

The body also said, “The NTA will make all-out effort to allot Centre City of examination to the candidates in order of the choices now being opted by them in their Application Form, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final”.

JEE Main, NEET-UG, NDA exam in September

Even though most exams have either been cancelled or postponed in the wake of an unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the NTA has decided to conduct the JEE Main exam from September 1 to September 6 while the NEET UG exam will take place on September 13. Furthermore, the candidates appearing for UPSC NDA and NA Examination (I), 2020 which will be conducted on September 6, 2020, are required to update as ‘YES’ in their online application form during this correction period to avoid clashing of their schedule of JEE (Main) with NDA and NA Examination (I), 2020. NTA also asked the candidates to edit the photograph and shared the necessary guidelines in the same notification.

“Some of the candidates have uploaded Photograph/ Signature which are illegible or have uploaded Photographs with Mask; such candidates are advised to upload clear photograph/signature of desired specification (as detailed in Annexure - A) to avoid cancellation of their candidature,” NTA notice reads.

Image: Representative/Pixabay