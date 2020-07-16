West Bengal Madrasah Result 2020 Announced: Download Madrasah Result From Official Link

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah education, known as WBBME, has recently released the results for the Madrasah board Madhyamik and High school results. The results can be checked via webresults.nic.in. Candidates can use their roll number and date of birth to see their results. The results were declared for High school Madrasah, Alim and Fazil results. Refer below to check the specific links of Madrasah Board. Candidates who passed the results can even collect their mark sheet from the institution.

West Bengal Madrasah result 2020 links

High Madrasah Examination Result - http://wbresults.nic.in/madrasah/wbhm.asp

Alim Examination Result- http://wbresults.nic.in/madrasah/wbalim.asp

Fazil Examination Result- http://wbresults.nic.in/madrasah/wbfazil.asp

Steps to check West Bengal Madrasah board result

Visit the Madrasah Board official website using this link - wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link on the homepage stating ‘WB Madrasah result 2020’.

Enter roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Click on the submit button and save your result copy for future reference.

Remember these abbreviations when you check the results. P - Successful, H.M.- High Madrasah, ENC - Enrollment cancel, FABS - Full absent, X - Unsuccessful, 3 - Third division (Old system), C - Compartmental, AL- Alim, CLSC - Compartmental in language science, FZ- Fazil and CSC - Compartmental in science.

West Bengal exam result news and updates

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) recently announced the results for Class 10 students on July 15th. A total of 86.34% of students passed the West Bengal Madhyamik exams this year. Surprisingly a total of 84 students were ranked in the top ten list during the West Bengal Madhyamik exam results.

State topper Aritra Pal has scored 99.14% marks in WBBSE Class 10th board exams this year. There were two toppers in the second position namely, Sayantan Garai and Avik Das who scored 99%. The third position was taken by Debosmita Mahapatra, Aritra Maity and Soumya Pathak where all of them scored 98.57% marks.

In recent news, the West Bengal chief minister declared that the students form class 10 can apply for higher studies in their own institution from August 1 to 10th for getting admission in 11th, 12th standard. However, if they wish to join a new institution for their higher studies they can apply to other schools from August 11 to August 31st.

The higher secondary examinations will be released around July 17th while the markets for this higher secondary exam will be available from 52 centres on July 31st.

