NEET Result 2021 Link Now Active; NEET Final Answer Key Released, Get Direct Links Here

Image: NEET website
NEET Result 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the NEET 2021 results and scorecards on its official website. Candidates can now check their NEET results by visiting the official website of NTA NEET i.e., neet.nta.nic.in. NTA on Monday started sending the NEET scorecards to the candidates on their email IDs. The NEET result has now been released on the website. Candidates will have to log in using their application number and password to get their results.
NTA has also released the NEET 2021 final answer key on its official website. NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key of NEET 2021 and asked the candidates to raise objections against any wrong key. Considering the valid objections, NTA has prepared the final answer key based on which the NEET results have been prepared. Candidates can check the NEET final answer key 2021 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 on September 12, 2021. The NEET Entrance Exam was taken by 16,14,777 candidates. The exam was conducted at 3,682 centres in 202 cities and 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators were involved in conducting the exam.