NEET Result 2021 Out Live Updates: NTA Is Sending NEET Scorecards By Email

NEET Result 2021: National Testing Agency has declared NEET 2021 Results. NTA is sending NEET scorecards by email to candidates. Over 16 lakh candidates had taken the national medical entrance test

NEET result 2021

19:50 IST, November 1st 2021
Has NTA declared NEET Results 202?

NTA has not yet released the NEET Results on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. However, candidates are receiving their NEET scorecards on their registered email IDs. NTA is sending the scorecards via email. The results will be published on the official website soon.

 

19:44 IST, November 1st 2021
List of Websites to check NEET Results 2021
  • NEET result will be available on- neet.nta.nic.in
  • NTA result website - ntaresults.nic.in
  • NTA main website - nta.ac.in
19:43 IST, November 1st 2021
Over 16 lakh candidates get their NEET Results 2021

16,14,777 candidates who have taken the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 can access their NEET scorecards now. Candidates will have to log in to their email ID which was provided at the time of NEET 2021 registration to check their scorecards.

19:41 IST, November 1st 2021
NEET result 2021 being sent on email

NEET result 2021 is declared. NTA is sending NEET 2021 scorecards via email. Candidates must check their registered email to get their NEET scorecards.

Tags: NEET result 2021, NEET, NEET UG
