NEET Result 2021 Out Live Updates: NTA Is Sending NEET Scorecards By Email

NTA has not yet released the NEET Results on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. However, candidates are receiving their NEET scorecards on their registered email IDs. NTA is sending the scorecards via email. The results will be published on the official website soon.
16,14,777 candidates who have taken the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 can access their NEET scorecards now. Candidates will have to log in to their email ID which was provided at the time of NEET 2021 registration to check their scorecards.
