NEET Result 2021: NTA Announces NEET Results, Students To Get Results Via Email

NEET Result 2021: The results of the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) 2021 have been announced and this time the National Testing Agency is distributing the results of the entrance test for undergraduate medical courses via email. Candidates who have appeared in the examination will receive the NEET 2021 result at the personal email address that they have given at the time of filling up the application form. All the details related to the NEET 2021 result are available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2021

NEET Results 2021: Official Notice

The National Testing Agency wrote to the students, "The NEET (UG) 2021 result distribution has started now, candidates will receive their result/scorecard on the registered email id. Candidates are advised to be patient as the NEET (UG) 2021 results will be posted on the website shortly. The candidate can download the result with the help of their roll number and DOB from the website. "

More than 16 lakh students are waiting for the results

A week ago, the Supreme Court of India permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the NEET Results 2021 by staying an order by the Bombay High Court that asked the agency to conduct the examination again for two candidates. The Supreme Court ruled that the results of more than 16 lakh students could not be postponed for the sake of two students. After all the students receive their results on mail id, the counselling procedure will also begin for all India quota and state quota medical admissions.

NEET Cut-off 2021 | More details

According to NTA, the minimum marks required to qualify for NEET 2021 for students in the general category are 50 percentile. Whereas, students belonging to the SC/ST/OBC and PwD categories will have to secure a minimum of 45% to get admission into renowned medical colleges. In case candidates face any issues regarding the results or anything else, they can use the official contact details for NEET-UG, including the NEET helpline number 2021, which are given below: email--neet@nta.ac.in, NTA phone number-011-69227700, 011-40759000.

Here's how to check the NEET 2021 results: Here's how to check NEET results.