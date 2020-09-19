NET Admit Card 2020: UGC NET Admit Card For Upcoming Exam Released On Ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the UGC NET Admit Card 2020 today on September 19, 2020. The NTA NET Admit card 2020 has been released for the September 24 and September 25 examinations. Only a couple of hours ago, NTA activated the download link on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Hence, candidates can now rush to the website and check the official notification along with the detailed date sheet uploaded. NTA will soon be releasing the Admit cards for other exams as well.

NET Admit Card 2020: Updates

The National Testing Agency will he following all the COVID19 special precautionary measures for the upcoming exam. The Central Health Minister has already released the Stanford operating procedures for conducting exams during a pandemic. These procedures can be checked in the union health ministry’s official website mohfw.gov.in.

These SOP’s will be applicable to all the exams that will be conducted during the pandemic like NEET, JEE exams. Hence, NTA will be following these guidelines. The guidelines state that staff and students from containment zones will not be allowed to be physically present at the exam centres. Hence, NTA will be making alternative arrangements for them. They may be allowed to appear in exams at a later stage.

How to Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Select the UGC NET Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page of the website.

A new page will be opened where the candidate will be asked to enter their login credentials.

Click on Submit and your NET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card carefully and download it.

Take a print and keep the hard copy of the same.

Candidates must remember that they will have to carry the admit card along with photo identity proof like Aadhar card, passport, etc. Carrying a hand sanitizer is a must. Wearing a mask has been made mandatory before entering the exam centre. The exams are going to be conducted while following the social distancing norms.

More about the UGC NET examination

The UGC NET 2020 exam will include two papers, Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I would carry 100 marks questions and Paper-II would be carrying 200 marks questions. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift from 9.30 is to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.